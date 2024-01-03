The Bridgeport Report: Week 12

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (January 3, 2023) - Ruslan Iskhakov added four points to his team-leading total as the Bridgeport Islanders toasted 2023 with a trio of games against Atlantic Division opponents last week. Otto Koivula had five assists and three different goalies spent time in the crease, including 23-year-old Henrik Tikkanen, who won his American Hockey League debut in overtime on Friday.

There was a lot to unpack from Friday night. The Islanders (9-18-2-0) scored a season-high six goals in a 6-5 overtime win against the Springfield Thunderbirds at MassMutual Center, capped by Iskhakov's dazzling heroics. Iskhakov cruised in on a breakaway and scored an incredible between-the-legs, overtime-winning goal, which bounced off the post and in. Koivula helped set up the highlight-reel tally, one of a career-high four assists on the night, which tied a franchise record. William Dufour scored twice for the fourth time in his pro career and Dennis Cholowski had three points. Grant Hutton added one goal and one assist in his first game back with Bridgeport since Nov. 22nd. Between the pipes, Tikkanen (1-0-0) preserved the victory with 26 saves in regulation and three more critical stops in overtime.

Less than 24 hours later, the Islanders scored two goals in the first period but suffered a 3-2 loss to the Hartford Wolf Pack in their final game of 2023 on Saturday. Sam Asselin redirected Robin Salo's rising shot for a power-play goal in the opening five minutes of the game, while Iskhakov recorded his team-leading 10th goal on a deflection from Seth Helgeson shortly after. Ken Appleby (5-5-0) made 22 saves at XL Center.

The Islanders began the week with a 5-4 setback to the Providence Bruins at Total Mortgage Arena on Wednesday. Cholowski, Salo, Karson Kuhlman and Brian Pinho all lit the lamp. Kuhlman's goal occurred on a sensational drive to the net, through traffic and in, during the second period for his sixth tally of the season.

Bridgeport opens 2024 with five straight games at Total Mortgage Arena, beginning Thursday night with a 7 p.m. rematch against the Wolf Pack (16-7-5-0). The team's longest homestand of the season continues this weekend with a Saturday-Sunday doubleheader against the Charlotte Checkers (16-11-3-0). The action can be seen live on AHLTV or heard for free on the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network, beginning with the Connecticut Lottery Pregame Countdown 15 minutes prior to puck drop.

The Week Ahead:

Thursday, Jan. 4th vs. Hartford (7 p.m.): The Islanders host the Wolf Pack for just the second time this season to open 2024. It's the fourth of 10 meetings overall and the second of five at Total Mortgage Arena. Bridgeport is 1-2-0-0 against the New York Rangers' affiliate, earning a 5-4 win on the road Dec. 22nd. Tickets are on sale now and family packs are also available for every home game this season, which include a four-pack of tickets and four meal vouchers (hot dog, chips and soda/water) starting at $99. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 6th vs. Charlotte (7 p.m.): Military Appreciation Night presented by Superior Fence & Rail puts Bridgeport up against the Charlotte Checkers this Saturday. The first 2,500 fans will receive a free Islanders, camouflage hat, and the team will wear specialty military-themed jerseys that are up for auction online. All proceeds support the UCONN Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for Veterans. Saturday's game is the fifth of eight meetings between the Islanders and Florida Panthers' affiliate this season. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 7th vs. Charlotte (3 p.m.): The Islanders and Checkers square off in a 3 p.m. rematch on Sunday afternoon at Total Mortgage Arena. Tickets are available now and all kids 12 and younger get in for just $10 each at the Yale New Haven Health Box Office. Doors open at 2 p.m.

Ice Chips:

High Five: Ruslan Iskhakov carries a season-long, five-game scoring streak into 2024. It's the longest streak for any Islanders player this season. The 22-year-old forward has seven points (three goals, four assists) over that span and has scored a goal in back-to-back games for the second time this season. Iskhakov paces Bridgeport in goals (10), points (14), shots (73) and multi-point games (8), and is tied for the team lead in assists (14). He has only scored a goal in three straight games once in his pro career.

Koivula Claims Second: Otto Koivula was named the AHL's Third Star of the Night last Friday after recording a career-high four points, four assists. He tied a franchise record for most assists in a single game, and his third point of the night moved him ahead of Rob Collins (2003-06) for second place on Bridgeport's all-time scoring list. He has 166 career points in 247 games and ranks third all-time in assists (104). Koivula has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in his last six games and now chases Jeremy Colliton for the franchise scoring record (203 points).

Building Equity: The Islanders open 2024 with five straight games at Total Mortgage Arena. In fact, nine of their 12 games in January will take place at home. Bridgeport is 5-6-1-0 on home ice this season and three of its four regulation wins have come at Total Mortgage Arena.

Quick Hits: The Islanders power play is 6-for-21 over its last six games, an impressive 28.6%... Robin Salo has points in three straight games for just the third time in his AHL career... He has never pieced together a scoring streak longer than that... Jeff Kubiak's next game will be his 300th with Bridgeport.

Across the Sound: The New York Islanders (17-10-10) sit third in the Metropolitan Division and fifth in the Eastern Conference with 44 points in 37 games. Last night, the Islanders added one point in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche in Denver, receiving help from former Bridgeport forwards Brock Nelson (17th goal) and Simon Holmstrom (11th goal). New York continues a four-game road trip on Thursday with a 9 p.m. puck drop against the Arizona Coyotes.

