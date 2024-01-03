Perrott Returned on Loan to Indy
January 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Rockford IceHogs announced today that the team has returned defenseman Andrew Perrott on loan to the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.
Perrott, 22, has recorded four points (1G, 3A) in 17 games with the IceHogs this season to go along with 31 penalty minutes. Perrott has also appeared in two games with the Fuel.
The IceHogs play the Texas Stars next on Jan. 5 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
Check out the Rockford IceHogs Statistics
