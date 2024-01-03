Perrott Returned on Loan to Indy

January 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs announced today that the team has returned defenseman Andrew Perrott on loan to the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.

Perrott, 22, has recorded four points (1G, 3A) in 17 games with the IceHogs this season to go along with 31 penalty minutes. Perrott has also appeared in two games with the Fuel.

The IceHogs play the Texas Stars next on Jan. 5 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.