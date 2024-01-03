Barracuda Kick Off New Year With 6-4 Win Over Roadrunners
January 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (11-14-4-0) notched six goals on Wednesday night at Tech CU Arena, including two from Danil Gushchin, en-route to a 6-4 win over the Tucson Roadrunners (19-8-1-1). The victory was the Barracuda's first in four attempts against the Coyotes affiliate and snapped Tucson's five-game winning streak.
Gushchin, who led the team with eight shots, opened the scoring in the first before potting the game-winner in the third on the power play. Nathan Todd also finished the game with three points (1+2=3), and Cole Cassels (1+1=2), Scott Sabourin (1+1=2), Shakir Mukhamadullin (0+2=2), Kyle Rau (0+2=2) and Leon Gawanke (0+2=2) registered multiple points.
In the first, at 4:10, Gushchin (10) opened the scoring as he drove the net and cleaned up a Raushot that had been denied by Matt Villalta. Later in the period, at 12:18, Gawanke hit the post, and Todd guided in the rebound to make it 2-0. After the Barracuda were called for their first minor penalty, Austin Poganski (4) cut the lead back down to one at 17:44. Later in the period, Cassels (4) made it 3-1 Barracuda before Josh Doan (13) answered back just 22 seconds later.
In the second, the Barracuda outshot Tucson 15-9, but Cam Crotty (1) was able to tie the score at 18:15, his first goal in 89 games.
In the third, the Barracuda recaptured its lead as Sabourin (7) tipped in a Mukhamadullin point-shot just one minute into the frame on the power play. But the Roadrunners would tie the score when Victor Soderstrom (7) threaded a point-shot through Magnus Chrona's five-hole. At 17;18, the Barracuda would find a way to go back up by one when Gushchin (11) one-timed a Cassels' feed to make it 5-4 and Artem Guryev (1) sealed it with an empty-netter at 19:17, his first pro tally.
The Barracuda hit the road on Friday and Saturday in Ontario before returning to Tech CU Arena next Tues., Jan. 9 to face the Reign for the third consecutive game. For tickets and more information, head to SJBarracuda.com.
