Grand Rapids Recalls Trenton Bliss from Toledo

January 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday recalled forward Trenton Bliss from the Toledo Walleye (ECHL).

Bliss made his AHL season debut with the Griffins on Dec. 10 at the Toronto Marlies, showing an even plus-minus rating. The third-year pro has amassed 31 points (12-19-31) in 28 appearances this season with the Walleye, adding six penalty minutes and a plus-four rating. With Toledo, Bliss has accumulated nine points (4-5-9) in his last seven appearances since Dec. 16. In 2022-23, the 25-year-old showed 40 points (16-24-40) in 38 ECHL games and four points (1-3-4) in 30 contests with the Griffins. Bliss made his pro debut with Grand Rapids on April 1, 2022 against the Texas Stars and later scored his first AHL goal on Dec. 3, 2022 against the Stars. The Appleton, Wisconsin, native competed in four campaigns with Michigan Tech University from 2018-22, totaling 107 points (42-65--107) in 138 games.

