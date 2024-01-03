Gulls Downed by Silver Knights, 6-3

January 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls fell to the Henderson Silver Knights 6-3 Wednesday night at The Dollar Loan Center. San Diego's overall record now stands at 9-16-5-0.

Chase De Leo scored the first Gulls goal of 2024, his fifth of the season. He is averaging a point per game through 12 games this season (5-7=12).

Brayden Tracey scored his seventh goal of the season and his fifth in his last eight games (5-3=8).

Jaxsen Wiebe scored his first professional goal at 2:56 in the third period.

Olen Zellweger picked up an assist, his 16th of the season. He leads all active AHL rookie defensemen in scoring (6-16=22).

Andrew Agozzino earned two assists for his fourth multi-assist effort of the season. He has tallied 16 helpers this season.

Trevor Carrick recorded his team-leading 18th assist. He and Agozzino co-lead Gulls skaters in points with 23.

Josh Lopina established a career-long three-game point streak with an assist. He has recorded 3-2=5 points in that span.

Nikita Nesterenko tallied an assist for the second straight game (0-2=2), giving him 10 on the season.

Alex Stalock stopped 27-of-32 shots.

The San Diego Gulls return to Pechanga Arena San Diego this Friday for the first of back-to-back matchups with the Bakersfield Condors (7 p.m. PST; TV: AHLTV; RADIO: Gulls Audio Network).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Center Jaxsen Wiebe

On scoring his first AHL goal:

Yeah, it was exciting, obviously. Aggy (Gulls forward Andrew Agozzino) made a really nice pass out front. I was in the right spot and just banged it in. It was exciting to tie the game. Unfortunately, didn't end up going the right way the rest of the game, but it was exciting to get a goal.

On his journey to finding success in San Diego:

Yeah, I had a good 20-year-old year. Anaheim reached out and I mean I just wanted to bring the same game that I played in juniors that got me here. I think just play physical and use my speed, try to play responsible with the puck. I've had a lot of fun this year and its an adjustment period, first year pro, but starting to find the game. So, hopefully just keep improving, keep working with the coaching staff and player development guys and take my game further hopefully.

On tonight's loss to Henderson:

Obviously, you got to stay out of the box. They're a pretty lethal power play. Our power play did well for us tonight too, but special teams games are kind of up in the air. You never know what's going to happen in those games. I thought five-on-five we implemented a lot of the things that coach talked to us about before the game and we worked on in practice. You know, stuff to get prepared for this team and we implemented that five-on-five. So, just a couple power play goals and that puts us down.

On opening a five-game homestand this weekend:

It's huge. I mean having the home crowd, whether you think so or not, is a huge advantage. Our fans are great. We got to play for them. They're going to come out and watch us. We owe it to them to bring a good effort and create energy in that building. It's going to be huge. I mean these next five games are really important for us and we'll take the advantage it being home and get settled into being in San Diego for two weeks here. Get to work and then put together a good stretch of games.

Assistant coach Kris Sparre

On tonight's loss to Henderson:

Five-on-five, I thought we played well. We had enough chances to win the game. It seems like the storyline is we score a goal, and we take a penalty. The other team goes on the powerplay and it ended up in our net tonight and it's unfortunate because, you know, for the most part, I thought we had a pretty good game five-on-five.

On Jaxsen Wiebe's first AHL goal:

He's a great kid and you know, he works hard. He's emotional on the bench after scoring that goal. Really happy for him. I thought he played a good game tonight. And it's not always easy, playing the minutes that he plays, and he finds a way to get out there and scores a big goal and at a big moment in the game. Happy for him.

On staying disciplined:

I mean, we took too many penalties. I think we took five, a lot of them are stick calls. You know, those are not the penalties that we want to be taking. It shot us in the foot tonight. Like I said, five-on-five, good hockey game. We'll get back at it tomorrow.

On opening a five-game homestand this weekend:

The home games haven't been great for us this year. And we got the best fans in the league. We feel it. A great city to play in. It's always exciting playing a home game there. And I think it's time we take charge of that. We're in the new year here. We're in every game. It's close. We need to start pushing that thing over the line and find a way to get these points because they're critical at this time here.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.