Game Preview: Bears vs. Checkers, 7 p.m.

January 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears carry an eight-game winning streak into 2024 and their Wednesday tilt against the Charlotte Checkers. Hershey is 2-1-0-0 this season against the Checkers; the road team has won every game so far in the head-to-head series.

Hershey Bears (27-6-0-0) vs. Charlotte Checkers (16-11-3-0)

January 3, 2023 | 7 p.m. | Game 34 | GIANT Center

Referees: Justin Kea (44), Michael Zyla (4)

Linespersons: Bob Goodman (80), Tyler Loftus (11)

Tonight's Promotions:

Berks Dollar Dog Night - Berks hot dogs can be purchased for $1 on the concourse at select locations.

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, AHL Hall-of-Famer Mitch Lamoureux, and in-arena host Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, In-Arena on 88.9 FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears closed out 2023 with a 4-0 win at Lehigh Valley on Dec. 30 for their eighth consecutive win. Hershey's first goal came on a bizarre play when Lucas Johansen's breakout pass deflected off a Phantom in the neutral zone and arched into the air before dropping through the legs of Cal Petersen at 3:44 of the second period for Johansen's second of the season. Matt Strome scored at 3:10 and 7:58 of the third period for only the second multi-goal game in his AHL career. Jake Massie capped the scoring with a breakaway goal at 11:26 for his first of the season. Clay Stevenson earned his fifth shutout of the season with a 37-save performance. Likewise, the Checkers are coming off a road win in Lehigh Valley (a 5-2 decision) the following evening, bolstered by a three-goal first period, as Zac Dalpe (4:36), Brendan Perlini (17:00), and Lucas Carlsson (19:50) scored for Charlotte. Dalpe scored again at 1:52 of the second period, before Louie Belpedio and Jacob Gaucher tallied to get the Phantoms on the board. Mackie Samoskevich scored an empty-net goal late in the third to seal the game for Charlotte.

DOMINANT DECEMBER FOR STEVENSON:

Goaltender Clay Stevenson was named the AHL's Goaltender of the Month for December on Tuesday after going 6-1-0 in seven games with a 1.73 goals-against average, a .942 save percentage and two shutouts. The rookie netminder leads all goalies this season with a 1.70 GAA, a .937 save percentage, and five shutouts; his five shutouts have tied a franchise mark for most shutouts by a rookie goaltender, previously shared between Ron Hextall (1985-86) and Vitek Vanecek (2016-17). Stevenson also leads all rookie netminders with 12 wins.

CHECKING IN ON CHARLOTTE:

The Checkers enter tonight's game with points in eight of their last nine contests, sporting a 5-1-3-0 record in that span. Charlotte defenseman Lucas Carlsson is one of only three defensemen in the AHL - and the only one in the Eastern Conference - currently leading his team in scoring, with 24 points (10g, 14a) in 30 games. His 10 goals are also tied for the league lead among defensemen with Springfield's Dylan Coghlan. Forward Zac Dalpe is coming off back-to-back two-goal games and has 39 points (20g, 19a) in 40 career games against the Bears, the most of any team he's played against in his AHL tenure.

BEARS BITES:

The Bears are third in the AHL with a home power play that is converting at a 26.2% (16-for-61) clip, while Hershey's penalty-killing unit at GIANT Center ranks tops in the AHL at 90.2% (56-for-61)...The Chocolate and White lead the league with the fewest goals against per game (2.06), along with the fewest shots against per game (25.94)...Hershey is a league-best 21-0-0-0 when leading after two periods...The Bears boast a league-leading 15 wins when being outshot by opponents, and is a league-best 13-1-0-0 in games decided by one goal...Ethen Frank is tied for second in the AHL for power-play goals with seven...Mike Sgarbossa is second in the AHL for power-play assists with 13...Pierrick Dubé is tied for second in the AHL with five game-winning goals.

ON THIS DATE:

Jan. 3, 2004 - Bears goaltender Tom Lawson and Portland Pirates netminder Rastislav Stana dueled to a 0-0 scoreless tie at the Cumberland County Civic Center in Portland. It was the most recent scoreless tie in team history after the AHL adopted the shootout to decide tied games after overtime the following season. Lawson made 29 saves for his second shutout of the season, while Stana made 22 saves to earn his fifth clean sheet. Lawson finished the season with a .932 save percentage for Hershey, which stands as the modern single-season record for Bears netminders.

