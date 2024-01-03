Game Preview: Condors v Canucks, 6:30 p.m.

ABBOTSFORD (17-9-2, 36pts) @ BAKERSFIELD (12-10-3, 27pts)

The Condors put a six-game unbeaten run (4-0-2) on the line

PUCK DROP: 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

PROMOTION: Wings & Craft Beer Wednesday presented by Groove 99.3 FM. Enjoy 3 JUMBO wings for just $5 AND all 12 oz. draft craft beer at the Firestone Walker 805 Craft Beer Bar is just $5 for as long as beer is sold.

JERSEY RAFFLE & AUCTIONS: Tonight you can win a Justin Bailey jersey in our jersey raffle or three other great items in our auction including a Noel Hoefenmayer signed stick.

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors start 2024 at home against the Canucks after finishing 2023 on a 4-0-2 run.

LOOKING BACK

Ben Gleason scored twice in the third period and the Condors won their final game of 2023 by a 4-2 count over San Jose on Saturday. Jack Campbell stopped 31 for his fifth win of the season.

BIG GOAL BEN GLEASON

Gleason played his first game since Dec. 2 after being a healthy recall with Edmonton and scored twice in the third period on Saturday. He has six points (3g-3a) in his last four games with the Condors.

MISTA CARTER

Carter Savoie opened the scoring on Saturday and now has five points (1g-4a) in his last seven games.

POWDER KEG

Greg McKegg earned an assist on Saturday and he now has five assists in his last six games.

STREAKING

The Condors are on their longest point streak of the season, having garnered 10 of a possible 12 points over their last six games. It's been needed as eight of the top 10 teams in the Western Conference are from the Pacific Division.

KEEP IT CLOSE

Bakersfield is 12-2-2 when holding at least a share of the lead going in to the third period and unbeaten in regulation (8-0-1) when leading after two. The team is 10-2-1 when scoring first.

THREE IS THE NUMBER

The Condors are 10-1-3 when scoring at least three goals this season.

SETH SIZZLING

Seth Griffith is expected to return to the lineup tonight after missing Saturday's game with illness. He has 17 points (3g-14a) in 21 games this season and 185 points in his Condors tenure. Josh Currie is the current team franchise scoring leader in the AHL with 188 points.

UPS AND DOWNS

Raphael Lavoie is due back in the lineup for the Condors tonight after being an emergency recall and playing Saturday in LA against the Kings. Ethan De Jong and Xavier Bernard were both loaned to Fort Wayne.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

Abbotsford is the second highest scoring team in the league at 3.54 per game. However, they were shutout in their most recent outing, 5-0, in Calgary on Saturday.

UP NEXT

The Condors head to San Diego for their lone trip of the season to take on the Gulls Friday and Saturday. Catch all the action on AM 800 Fox Sports Radio, iHeartRadio, and AHLTV.com.

