Adam Cracknell Named Playing Captain for 2024 AHL All-Star Classic
January 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson announced today, January 3, that Henderson Silver Knights forward Adam Cracknell has been named one of two playing captains for the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic, presented by Tech CU.
Cracknell will make his first career AHL All-Star appearance, with the festivities held in San Jose on February 4 and 5.
The Silver Knights assistant captain has appeared in all 32 games for the team this season, leading the team with 12 goals and 6 power play goals and ranking second on the team with 22 points.
Now in his 18th full professional season, the Prince Albert, Saskatchewan native appeared in his 700th career AHL game earlier this season on November 3. In 723 career AHL games played with 12 teams, Cracknell has totaled 209 goals and 461 points.
Cracknell was drafted in the ninth round, 279th overall, by the Calgary Flames in the 2004 NHL Draft. In his professional career, Cracknell has played in 1,094 career games across the NHL, AHL, ECHL, and in Europe, notching 286 goals and 631 points.
An Olympian in 2022 for Team Canada, Cracknell began his career playing his first two full professional seasons in the ECHL for the Las Vegas Wranglers from 2006-08. He is the last remaining active player to appear in a game for the Wranglers.
Hershey Bears captain Dylan McIlrath was also named a playing captain for All-Star Weekend. Captains for the American Hockey League All-Star teams are selected by the league president each year in recognition of their outstanding leadership and service.
The 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU will include the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, February 4, followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony on Monday, February 5 and the 2024 AHL All-Star Challenge that evening. Ticket packages start as low as $56, and include admission to both the Skills Competition and the Challenge. For more information, fans can visit sjbarracuda.com/allstar.
