Morning Skate Report: January 3, 2024

HENDERSON, N.V. - The Henderson Silver Knights will take on the San Diego Gulls at The Dollar Loan Center for their first game of 2024. The Knights will look to make it two wins in a row after Sunday's 3-0 victory over the Ontario Reign. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.

ON THE LOOKOUT

Goaltender Isaiah Saville recorded his first career AHL shutout on Saturday against the Ontario Reign. He stopped 24 of 24 shots against, including 15 saves in the third period to earn his fourth victory of the season. In six starts, he is averaging 2.06 goals against with a .925 save percentage.

Forward Grigori Denisenko leads the Silver Knights with 28 points (11G, 17A) in 30 games played this season. He also stands seventh in the AHL in scoring. In Saturday's game against the Reign, he notched two points (1G, 1A). Denisenko's 11 goals are tied with forward Sheldon Rempal for second on the team.

Forward Byron Froese recorded a three-point night (1G, 2A) against Ontario on December 31, 2023. With it, he moved into ninth place on the Silver Knights in scoring.

BEHIND ENEMY LINES

Defenseman Trevor Carrick leads the Gulls in points with 22 (5G, 17A) in 29 games. He has four points (1G, 3A) in the team's last five games.

Rookie forward Judd Caulfield has quickly risen to seventh on the team in points scored with 14 (6G, 8A) in 29 games played. He has nine points (3G, 6A) in the team's last 10 games and a plus-three rating for the 2023-24 season.

Rookie goaltender Calle Clang remains the Gulls' only qualified goaltender. He has played 15 games for the Gulls so far, averaging 3.44 goals against with a .888 save percentage. Alex Stalock has started an additional eight games for San Diego. He has averaged 3.60 goals against with a .900 save percentage.

FURTHER NOTES

Mason Morelli is day to day

Jakub Brabenec is day to day

