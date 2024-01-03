IceHogs 13th Annual Autism Awareness Night Returns January 20

Rockford IceHogs in their Autism Awareness Night jerseys

The Rockford IceHogs are proud to host their 13th annual Autism Awareness Night, presented by LawnCare By Walter, Inc., on Saturday, Jan. 20 against the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m. at the BMO Center.

This year the IceHogs will wear specialty "Blackout" jerseys featuring a neon version of the IceHogs primary logo on the crest of an all black jersey adorned with blue and red Autism Awareness-themed puzzle pieces across the front and the sleeves. The jerseys will be auctioned off through the team's DASH platform via the IceHogs app during the game and winning bidders who are present will have the opportunity to get the jersey right off the player's back immediately following the game. A select number of jerseys will be made available in the game's jersey raffle and in a second online auction the week of Jan. 22-26. Fifty-percent of all jersey auction and jersey raffle proceeds will benefit The Autism Program (TAP) at Easterseals serving Chicagoland and Greater Rockford.

Additional ways fans can support The Autism Program (TAP) at Easterseals include purchasing a Premium Raffle Ticket for a chance to win one of ten premium prizes. Premium Raffle tickets are $75 each and only 100 tickets are sold. Tickets will go on sale on Jan. 11 via DASH. All purchasers are guaranteed to receive an Autism Awareness Night Mystery Puck signed by an IceHogs player along with additional prizes, while ten lucky winners will also receive a premium prize with some of the top prizes including a PlayStation 5, Chicago Cubs tickets in the exclusive Catalina Club (courtesy of Bucciferro Family McDonald's), Chicago Blackhawks and Rockford IceHogs gameday experience packages, signed Blackhawks and IceHogs jerseys, WWE tickets, and more.

Fans can also contribute to Autism Awareness Night by purchasing an IceHogs Autism Awareness Night Mystery Puck at the game on Jan. 20. Available starting at 1 for $15 all the way up to 8 for $100, these exclusive pucks are signed by a Rockford IceHogs player.

Autism Awareness Night is proudly presented by LawnCare by Walter and media partners WIFR and WZOK. Over the last 12 years, the IceHogs have donated over $185,000 from money raised at the event to Easterseals serving Chicagoland and Greater Rockford in support of The Autism Program (TAP) at Easterseals.

For tickets to Autism Awareness Night go to IceHogs.com.

