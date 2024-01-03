Wranglers Fall Short against Firebirds

Came up short.

The Wranglers took an early lead against the Coachella Valley Firebirds but allowed three third period goals, falling 3-1 at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday night.

Clark Bishop scored the lone goal for the Wranglers, assisted by Emilio Pettersen - who leads the team with 17 assists - and Matt Coronato who leads the team in scoring with 26 points in 23 games.

Oscar Dansk (6-3-2-0) got his first start between the pipes since Dec.15, making 23 saves.

Bishop broke the scoring open for the Wranglers at the 9:19 mark, taking a pass from Pettersen and driving the net, slipping the puck past Firebirds' netminder, Cale Morris.

Dansk turned aside 11 shots in the opening frame to keep the lead intact.

1-0 Calgary at the break.

The second period was scoreless, but the floodgates opened in the third period for the Firebirds, who scored three unanswered goals.

Coachella Valley would tie the game at the 1:37 mark off a wicked shot upstairs by Shane Wright. 1-1.

Then, at 17:01, Logan Morrison sent a shot on net the squeezed through the pads of Dansk to give the Firebirds the 2-1 lead.

The Wranglers had a late powerplay chance but couldn't convert, which ultimately led to an empty-net goal from Cameron Hughes at 19:38 to seal it.

3-1 final.

