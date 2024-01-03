Condors Edge Canucks in Shootout

Pederson scores twice in regulation as Condors rally from three goals down to stun Abbotsford.

The Bakersfield Condors (13-10-3, 29pts) rallied from three down in the third period and beat the Abbotsford Canucks (17-9-3, 37pts) 6-5 on Wednesday. Lane Pederson (7th, 8th) scored twice in regulation, including the game-tying goal with 31 seconds left. He added a shootout goal as well as the Condors sealed the win with a Seth Griffith goal and Olivier Rodrigue in round seven.

Raphael Lavoie, Drake Caggiula, and Brad Malone all had two assists on the night as the Condors unbeaten run hits seven games (5-0-2).

The Condors are on the road for two games in San Diego Friday and Saturday. They return home next Saturday for Condors Fighting Cancer Night. Click here for tickets.

