The Storm Fall 6-2 To The Sudbury Wolve

November 22, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Vilmer Alriksson and Quinn Beauchesne had Guelph's goals. Daniel Berehowsky picked up his first OHL point. Brayden Gillespie with 31 saves.

