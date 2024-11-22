The Storm Fall 6-2 To The Sudbury Wolve
November 22, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
Vilmer Alriksson and Quinn Beauchesne had Guelph's goals. Daniel Berehowsky picked up his first OHL point. Brayden Gillespie with 31 saves.
The Storm meet with the Niagara IceDogs for the final time this season on Thursday, November 28th.
