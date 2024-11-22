Schaefer Scores Two, Hughes Gets OHL First, Otters Win Fourth-Straight at Home

Erie, Pennsylvania - Home Sweet Home time would continue for the Erie Otters on Friday night in the second game of a five-game homestand. This time around, the Otters would host the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds for the only time in the 2024-25 regular season - marking the second meeting in nine days between the two Western Conference foes. Looking for revenge from the overtime loss the last time the two met, Erie would hope to continue its perfect mark on home ice in November.

The puck would drop on a rainy Friday night in Erie against the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds. The Soo would come out with an early lead thanks to a Sam Bowness (1) shot on net that would slip past Erie goaltender Charlie Burns. In net for the Soo, Charlie Schenkel would be up to the task and keep Erie from leveling the game. The Otters and the Greyhounds would trade penalties and the period would ultimately build to Caeden Carlisle for the Greyhounds receiving a five-minute fighting penalty and Sam Alfano receiving a total of 17 minutes worth of penalties for instigating, dropping the gloves, and misconduct. The scrappy period would end with four-on-four play, the Greyhounds up 1-0 despite being outshot 17-13.

The Otters would go on the power play early in the second period and they would capitalize when they needed it most. Matthew Schaefer (5) would find the back of the net and even the score 1-1. Even-strength play would resume and just over five minutes into the second frame, Justin Cloutier (10) and the Greyhounds would pull ahead 2-1. The Otters would return to the penalty kill and, continuing their streak of success on the PK, Pano Fimis (10, SHG) would produce a short-handed goal and knot the game back up at 2-2 with 11 minutes left to play. The rest of the period would expire, each team firing in shots but neither able to break through the deadlock. The Otters would nearly double their shot total from the first and continue to outshoot the Greyhounds 32-19.

The third period would get under way and it would be Callum Hughes (1) in his OHL debut to give the Otters their first lead of the game. From there, momentum would be firmly in the hands of the home team as Erie continued to pile on shots. With 12 minutes left to play, Matthew Schaefer (6) would find his second of the night and extend the lead to 4-2. With half of the period gone, the Otters would go on their fifth penalty kill of the night and try to continue their perfect kill streak for the night. A four-on-two opportunity for the Soo would develop and, after a lengthy debate on if the goal would stand, Justin Cloutier (11) would put it away for his second of the night to make it a one-goal game and break Erie's perfect penalty kill night. The Greyhounds would pull Charlie Schenkel from the net with two minutes left and the Otters would take immediately advantage. Captain Carey Terrance (12) notched the insurance goal to let Erie fans breathe a sigh of relief, but it would be Gabriel Frasca (4) off the assist from Callum Hughes to finish the game off and give the Otters a 6-3 victory.

Erie is 4-0 on home ice in November, looking to sweep the weekend when the Kitchener Rangers come to town for the 3rd Annual Children's Grief Awareness Night (pres. by Highmark Caring Place). Erie will wear specialty baby blue game jerseys in honor of Children's Grief Awareness Day, with all post-game proceeds benefitting the Highmark Caring Place. The Otters organization will honor grieving families in our community and our organization during this game night alongside the support of the Rangers organization.

