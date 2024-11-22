Spitfires Fend off Kitchener, 3-1
November 22, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
The Spitfires travelled to Kitchener for a matchup with the Rangers on Friday evening. The Rangers losing 3 of their last 5 games were looking to right the ship. The Spitfires were coming off a big 2-1 win last night against Barrie. On Friday, it was a battle of the goaltenders as Froggett and Parsons stood tall. The Spitfires were able to fend off the Rangers and win 3-1.
In the first period, it was all Kitchener as they hemmed the Spitfires in their zone. The Rangers dominated the shot clock as they outshot the Spitfires 16-3 in the first period. The Rangers opened the scoring after a Spitfire turnover, Bilecki scored his first career OHL goal.
In the second period, the Spitfires were reinvigorated as they came out and were able to apply pressure on the Rangers. Windsor outshot Kitchener 20-6 in the middle frame. It was with 35 seconds left and on a powerplay when the Spitfires were able to strike. Morneau got the puck down low to Protas and he fed Greentree who sniped his 11 th of the season. We were off to the third tied 1-1.
In the third period, the Spitfires would get into a bit of penalty trouble but the PK was a perfect 3/3. After killing a penalty off, Nesbitt would block an Andonovski shot and he found Morneau fresh out of the box and went in on a breakaway. Morneau would make no mistake with a snipe for his 8 th of the year, giving the Spitfires the lead. Just over 5 minutes later, with the net empty, the Spitfires were able to flip the puck out of the zone and Spellacy put on the jets and scored his 6 th goal of the year. The Spitfires would hang on to an important two points and a 3-1 win.
The Spitfires are back in action tomorrow November 23 rd as the Ottawa 67s are in town, puck drop also scheduled for 7:05pm.
