Petes Acquire Conditional Pick from Brampton in Exchange for OA Forward Chase Lefebvre

November 22, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes forward Chase Lefebvre

(Peterborough, ON) - Peterborough Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke announced today that the team has acquired a conditional 11th round pick in 2028 from the Brampton Steelheads in exchange for overage forward Chase Lefebvre.

Lefebvre, an overage centre from Kapuskasing, ON, was originally selected by the Petes in the 15th round, 295th overall, of the 2020 OHL Priority Selection. Through three seasons with the Petes, he has played in 129 games, scoring 21 goals and adding 34 assists for 55 points. In 2022-23, Lefebvre helped the Petes to an OHL Championship, picking up two assists in 15 playoff games. In the 2023 Memorial Cup in Kamloops, BC, he had another two assists in five games played.

"On behalf of the Petes organization, I'd like to thank Chase for everything he's done during his time with the team," noted Oke. "From being a 15th round pick in 2020 to winning an OHL Championship in 2023, Chase has shown a tremendous amount of hard work and dedication to the team over his time as a Pete. He will always be a Champion in the city of Peterborough."

The Petes are back in action on Friday, November 22, when they travel to Kingston to take on the Kingston Frontenacs. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Slush Puppie Place. The game will be broadcasted on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

