Petes to Select First Overall in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection

March 26, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Peterborough, ON) - For the first time in the history of the OHL Priority Selection, the Peterborough Petes will select first overall after winning the 2025 OHL Draft Lottery held on Wednesday evening.

Four non-playoff teams, the Peterborough Petes (40 percent chance), Guelph Storm (30 percent chance), Sarnia Sting (20 percent chance) and Ottawa 67's (10 percent chance), were all included in the lottery, having adjusted proportionate odds of drawing first overall based on where they finished in the standings. The final results were determined by a computerized number generator, with the process overseen and certified by Mr. Robert Bayne, partner with the law firm Filion Wakely Thorup Angeletti LLP.

This will be the first time in the history of the OHL Priority Selection that the Petes will have the number one pick. Most recently, they selected Peterborough native Colin Fitzgerald in the 2024 Priority Selection after being awarded the third overall pick in the 2024 Draft Lottery. The highest that the Petes have ever selected in the OHL Priority Selection was in 2011, when they drafted Nick Ritchie from the Toronto Marlboros U16s. Ritchie would have a productive career with Peterborough, scoring 39 goals in 2013-14, before being selected 10th overall by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

The OHL Priority Selection will once again be held over the course of two days, with Rounds 1-3 taking place beginning at 7:00pm on Friday, April 11th. The proceedings continue on Saturday, April 12th starting at 9:00am with Rounds 4-15. The Priority Selection will be produced by YourTV, and streamed for free in its entirety on OHL Live and across the league's YouTube, X and Facebook accounts. The Petes currently hold five picks in the first three rounds, with one in the 1st round, two in the 2nd round, and two more in the third round.

