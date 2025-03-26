Storm Await Fate in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection Lottery

March 26, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Guelph Storm have fallen short of playoff hopes for just the fourth time in team history and for the first time since the 2016/2017 season. The team will instead be featured in the OHL Priority Selection Lottery, where the top four picks will be assigned. This will be the fifth time in Storm history that the team will have the chance to pick in the top four.

The team's most recent top-four selection, Cam Allen in 2021, came through the first-ever OHL Priority Selection Lottery to determine the order of selection for the 15 rounds. During the 2021 draft, all teams had an equal chance of securing the 1st overall pick as the 2020/2021 season was never played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2025 OHL Priority Selection Draft Lottery will determine the order of selection for the first four picks in the first round. Fans can watch the results unfold live on Wednesday, March 26th at 7:00 PM, streaming for free on OHL Live as well as the league's YouTube, Facebook, and X channels. The Lottery will also establish the draft order for the 2025 OHL U-18 Priority Selection (April 16th) and contribute to the order for the 2025 CHL Import Draft.

3rd overall - Cam Allen

A 2021 3rd overall pick by the Guelph Storm, Allen suited up for 179 games with the team, registering 27 goals and 69 assists for 96 points before being traded to the London Knights ahead of this season's trade deadline. Allen won the Emms Family Award as the OHL's Top First-Year Player and was named to the OHL First All-Rookie Team. Internationally, Allen captained Team Canada at both the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup 2023 Under-18 World Championship. The 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup was not the first time Allen donned the Maple Leaf. He was a part of Team Canada Black at the 2021 Capital City Challenge, where they won gold. Allen was drafted in the fifth round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft by the Washington Capitals.

2nd overall - Tag Bertuzzi

A 2017 2nd overall by the Guelph Storm, Bertuzzi appeared in 70 games for the team, registering 7 goals and 19 assists for 26 points before being traded to the Hamilton Bulldogs. Following his OHL career, Bertuzzi has played parts of nine seasons in both the ECHL and AHL. Most recently with the Adironack Thunder.

1st overall - Ryan Merkley

A 2016 1st overall pick by the Guelph Storm, Merkley appeared in 153 games, notching 31 goals and 131 assists for 162 points before being traded to the Peterborough Petes. Merkley represented Team Canada at the U17 World Hockey Challenge in 2016, the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in 2017, and the Under-18 World Championship in 2018. Merkley was selected 21st overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by the San Jose Sharks. Merkley has most recently played with the Avangard Omsk of the KHL.

1st overall - Jeff O'Neill

A 1st overall pick by the Guelph Storm in the 1992 OHL Priority Selection, O'Neill played his entire OHL career with the team, suting up for 188 games, registering 120 goals and 209 assists for 329 points. O'Neiil was selected 5th overall by the Hartford Whalers in the 1994 NHL Entry Draft. Internationally, he represnted Canada at the 1995 World Junior Championship. O'Neills number currently hangs in the rafters of the Sleeman Centre honouring a prolific hockey career with a number of highlights including:

Lou Embro Memorial Award (1992)

CHL All-Rookie Team (1992-93)

Wellington Motors Rookie of the Year Award (1992-93)

OHL Emms Family Award (1992-93)

CHL Top Draft Prospect Award (1993-94)

2x Guelph Storm Top Scorer Award (1993-94, 1994-95)

CHL Second All-Star Team (1994-95)

Voted in the 1994-95 OHL Coaches Poll as the leagues Smartest Player, Best Playmaker and Best Skater.

Gold Medalist with Team Canada, 1995 IIHF World Junior Championship

Named a Top-25 Player of All-Time in franchise history

All-Time Franchise Stats

1st in Career Points (329)

1st Single Season Points (126)

1st Single Season Assists (81 - Twice)

1st Points by a Rookie (79)

2nd in Career Goals (120)

2nd in Career Assists (209)

2nd in Single Season Points (124)

2nd in Assists by a Rookie (47)

3rd in Goals by a Rookie (32)

6th in Career Playoff Points (43)

8th in Single Season Goals (45)

9th in Single Season Playoff Points (26)

First player in Franchise history to have his number honoured in 2015

Storm 1st Round History since 2000

Year Selection Name

2024 9th overall Alex McLean

2023 14th overall Quinn Beauchesne

2022 12th overall Jett Luchanko

2021 3rd overall Cam Allen

2020 12th overall Matt Poitras

2019 14th overall Danny Zhilkin

2018 7th overall Daniil Chayka

2017 2nd overall Tag Bertuzzi

2016 1st overall Ryan Merkley

2015 15th overall Isaac Ratcliffe

2014 20th overall Matt Hotchkiss

2013 12th overall Garrett McFadden

2012 6th overall Robby Fabbri

2011 10th overall Hunter Garlent

2010 12th overall Matt Finn

2009 11th overall Carter Sandlak

2008 12th overall Cody McNaughton

2007 11th overall Peter Holland

2006 15th overall Anthony Nigro

2005 5th overall Drew Doughty

2004 19th overall Michael Caruso

2003 8th overall Ryan Parent

2002 13th overall Ryan Garlock

2001 13th overall Matthew Puntureri

2000 6th overall Daniel Paille

