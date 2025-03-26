Peterborough Petes to Select First Overall in 2025 OHL Priority Selection

March 26, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League's oldest continuously operating franchise will be picking first overall in the OHL Priority Selection for the very first time this spring.

The Peterborough Petes were the big winners of the 2025 OHL Draft Lottery held Wednesday evening, with results streamed live on OHL Live as well as the league's YouTube, X and Facebook channels.

Each of the four non-playoff teams participating in the Priority Selection Lottery, the 20th place Peterborough Petes (40 percent chance), 19th place Guelph Storm (30 percent chance), 18th place Sarnia Sting (20 percent chance) and 17th place Ottawa 67's (10 percent chance), had adjusted proportionate odds of drawing the first overall selection. The final results were determined by a computerized random number generator, with the process overseen and certified by Mr. Robert Bayne, partner with the law firm Filion Wakely Thorup Angeletti LLP.

The coveted first overall selection came down to a big reveal between the Petes and the Guelph Storm, who will be selecting second overall.

The Petes played to a mark of 18-41-4-5 this past season, two years after hoisting the J. Ross Robertson Cup as OHL champions in 2023.

The OHL Priority Selection will once again be held over the course of two days, with Rounds 1-3 taking place beginning at 7:00pm on Friday, April 11th. The proceedings continue on Saturday, April 12th starting at 9:00am with Rounds 4-15. The Priority Selection will be produced by YourTV, and streamed for free in its entirety on OHL Live and across the league's YouTube, X and Facebook accounts.

2025 OHL Priority Selection First Round Order of Selection:

1. Peterborough Petes

2. Guelph Storm

3. Ottawa 67's

4. Sarnia Sting

5. Owen Sound Attack

6. North Bay Battalion

7. Soo Greyhounds

8. Flint Firebirds

9. Kingston Frontenacs*

10. Niagara IceDogs

11. Sudbury Wolves

12. Erie Otters

13. Saginaw Spirit

14. Brampton Steelheads

15. Brampton Steelheads*

16. Oshawa Generals

17. Kingston Frontenacs

18. Barrie Colts

19. Soo Greyhounds*

20. Brantford Bulldogs

21. Windsor Spitfires

22. Kitchener Rangers

23. London Knights

*- indicates compensatory pick

The 2025 OHL Priority Selection presented by Real Canadian Superstore will see the top players born in 2009 within OHL jurisdiction eligible to be selected on April 11-12.

In addition to live streaming on OHL Live, the Priority Selection will also be covered extensively on the OHL's Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts, as well as on the web at ontariohockeyleague.com.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.