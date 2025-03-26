OHL Announces Top Performers of the Month for March

March 26, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced Top Performers of the Month for regular season games in March 2025.

Player of the Month - Ilya Protas (Windsor Spitfires)

Washington Capitals prospect Ilya Protas of the Windsor Spitfires has been named OHL Player of the Month for March. Protas recorded eight goals, 15 assists, and 23 points in just seven games, registering points in all seven outings, including six multi-point performances. He capped off the month with standout performances, notching four points (3-1-4) on March 15 against the Saginaw Spirit. He then matched his career high with a five-point game on March 20, assisting on all five goals in a 5-0 win over the Sarnia Sting. Protas also earned Player of the Week honours once in March.

An 18-year-old from Vitebsk, Belarus, Protas appeared in 61 games with the Spitfires this season, recording 50 goals, 74 assists, and 124 points, good for second-most in the OHL. Protas records the eighth 50-goal season in Spitfires history, joining such names as Matthew Maggio (2022-23), Steve Ott (2000-01) and Ernie Godden (1980-81) in that department. He was selected third overall by Windsor in the 2024 CHL Import Draft after being chosen in the third round (75th overall) by the Washington Capitals in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Also considered for March's Player of the Month Award, Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan of the London Knights tallied 23 points (8-15-9) in nine games played, while San Jose Sharks prospect Igor Chernyshov of the Saginaw Spirit was also a standout, registering 20 points (7-13-20) in nine contests.

Defenceman of the Month - Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

San Jose Sharks prospect Sam Dickinson of the London Knights has been named the OHL Defenceman of the Month for March. Earning this recognition for the second time this season, Dickinson recorded six goals, 12 assists, and 18 points, along with a plus-12 rating over 10 outings. He registered at least one point in nine of his 10 March outings, posting multi-point performances in six, including three-point games on March 11th (2-1-3) and March 21st (2-1-3).

An 18-year-old from Toronto, Ont., Dickinson led all London Knights in scoring, setting a new single season franchise mark with 91 points (29-62--91) over 55 games. His 29 goals and 91 points were the second-most by a defenceman in the OHL this season. The 6-foot-3, 210Ib. left-shot blueliner has recorded 184 points (56-128-184) over 185 career regular season contests in London after being selected fourth overall by the Niagara IceDogs in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection. He put up 13 points (4-9-13) over 18 games in last year's playoffs as the Knights were crowned OHL champions. Dickinson was selected by the San Jose Sharks with the 11th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Also considered for March's Defenceman of the Month Award, Calgary Flames prospect Zayne Parekh of the Saginaw Spirit registered 15 points (4-11-15) in seven games, while 2025 NHL Draft-eligible prospect Kashawn Aitcheson of the Barrie Colts also performed well, tallying five goals, eight assists and 13 points in nine contests.

Goaltender of the Month - Austin Elliott (London Knights)

London Knights goaltender Austin Elliott has been named the OHL Goaltender of the Month for March.

Making 196 saves throughout the month, Elliott posted a perfect 7-0 record with a 1.70 goals-against average, .942 save percentage, and one shutout. Elliott earned Player of the Week honours once in March, recording three 30+ save performances and a 28-save shutout on March 5.

The 20-year-old from Strathmore, Alberta, has been dominant since joining the Knights, who acquired the overage goaltender from the Barrie Colts after he was claimed off CHL waivers in October. He led the OHL with a 2.10 goals-against average, .924 save percentage, and an impressive 32-1-0-0 record through 33 games as an overager. Elliott entered the OHL after starting his junior career with the WHL's Saskatoon Blades.

Also considered for the award this month, Buffalo Sabres prospect Ryerson Leenders of the Brantford Bulldogs impressed with a 6-2 record, a 2.79 goals-against average, .924 save percentage, and one shutout. Meanwhile, Mike McIvor of the North Bay Battalion posted a 5-2-0-1 record with a 2.92 goals-against average, a .914 save percentage and one shutout. Draft eligible Brampton Steelheads goaltender Jack Ivankovic was also in the running with a 2.36 goals-against average, 5-2-0-1 record and a .910 save percentage.

Rookie of the Month - Filip Ekberg (Ottawa 67's)

Filip Ekberg of the Ottawa 67's is the Rookie of the Month for March after posting four goals and 11 assists for 15 points over 10 games. Ekberg recorded points in all 10 of his March performances, including four multi-point contests. He set an OHL career high on March 22 with a three-assist game in a 7-1 win over the Erie Otters. Ekberg also earned Rookie of the Week honours to start the month.

A 17-year-old from Uppsala, Sweden, Ekberg recorded 45 points (16-29-45) in 53 games this season. Selected by Ottawa in the first round (33rd overall) of the 2024 CHL Import Draft, he was ranked 136th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting for the upcoming 2025 NHL Draft. Ekberg has also found success on the international stage, winning a bronze medal with Sweden at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Also considered for the award this month, Beckham Edwards of the Sarnia Sting registered four goals, six assists and 10 points in 10 games played, while Erie Otters blueliner Lucas Ambrosio also impressed, recording seven points (1-6-7) in 11 contests.

2024-25 OHL Performers of the Month:

Player of the Month:

March - Ilya Protas (Windsor Spitfires)

February - Nick Lardis (Brantford Bulldogs)

January - Tuomas Uronen (Kingston Frontenacs)

December - Beckett Sennecke (Oshawa Generals)

November - Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

October - Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit)

Defenceman of the Month:

March - Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

February - Zayne Parekh (Saginaw Spirit)

January - Zayne Parekh (Saginaw Spirit)

December - Henry Mews (Ottawa 67's)

November - Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

October - Luca Marrelli (Oshawa Generals)

Goaltender of the Month:

March - Austin Elliott (London Knights)

February - Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

January - Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

December - Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)

November - Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

October - Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Rookie of the Month:

March - Filip Ekberg (Ottawa 67's)

February - Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound Attack)

January - Chase Reid (Soo Greyhounds)

December - Lev Katzin (Guelph Storm)

November - Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

October - Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires)

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.