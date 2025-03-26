Guelph Storm to Select 2nd Overall in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection

March 26, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







For just the second time in franchise history, the Guelph Storm will select second overall in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection on Friday, April 11th.

Each of the four non-playoff teams participating in the Priority Selection Lottery, the 20th place Peterborough Petes (40 percent chance), 19th place Guelph Storm (30 percent chance), 18th place Sarnia Sting (20 percent chance) and 17th place Ottawaa 67's (10 percent chance), had adjusted proportionate odds of drawing the first overall selection. The final results were determined by a computerized random number generator, with the process overseen and certified by Mr. Robert Bayne, partner with the law firm Filion Wakely Thorup Angeletti LLP.

The first overall selection came down to a big reveal between your Guelph Storm and the Peterborough Petes, who will be selecting first overall for the first time in their franchise history.

The OHL Priority Selection will be held over the course of two days, with Rounds 1-3 taking place beginning at 7:00pm on Friday, April 11th. The proceedings continue on Saturday, April 12th starting at 9:00am with Rounds 4-15.

2025 OHL Priority Selection First Round Order of Selection:

1. Peterborough Petes

2. Guelph Storm

3. Ottawa 67's

4. Sarnia Sting

5. Owen Sound Attack

6. North Bay Battalion

7. Soo Greyhounds

8. Flint Firebirds

9. Kingston Frontenacs*

10. Niagara IceDogs

11. Sudbury Wolves

12. Erie Otters

13. Saginaw Spirit

14. Brampton Steelheads

15. Brampton Steelheads*

16. Oshawa Generals

17. Kingston Frontenacs

18. Barrie Colts

19. Soo Greyhounds*

20. Brantford Bulldogs

21. Windsor Spitfires

22. Kitchener Rangers

23. London Knights

*- indicates compensatory pick

