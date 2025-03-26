The Road to the 2025 Memorial Cup Begins Tomorrow on CHL TV & Victory+

TORONTO, ON - Starting tomorrow night with four playoff games on the schedule, fans worldwide can tune in to CHL TV and Victory+ to begin watching postseason action from across the Canadian Hockey League's (CHL) Member Leagues - the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) - as the Road to the 2025 Memorial Cup gets underway.

Fans from every corner of the globe can stream both 2025 OHL and QMJHL Playoffs games live and on-demand exclusively on CHL TV starting right from the first round through to the end of the OHL (J. Ross Robertson Cup) and QMJHL (Gilles-Courteau Trophy) Championship Series. Meanwhile, as part of a new partnership, the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien can be streamed anywhere in the world live and on-demand for free exclusively on Victory+ starting this Friday and continuing until the beginning of the WHL (Ed Chynoweth Cup) Championship Series.

As the CHL's official broadcasters, TSN and RDS will be the home for the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL Championship Series, along with the 105th edition of the Memorial Cup. TSN will deliver full coverage of the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL Championship Series starting with Game 1, while RDS will broadcast the QMJHL Championship Series from the opening game onward. TSN and RDS will also provide full coverage of the 2025 Memorial Cup in Rimouski, Québec, from May 22 to June 1, marking the event's return to Québec for the first time in a decade.

Fans looking to catch every postseason game over the first four rounds of the OHL and QMJHL playoffs on CHL TV can purchase an OHL or QMJHL Regional League Playoff Pass ($59.99 plus taxes) to get complete playoff coverage from one league. Round-by-round passes for the OHL and QMJHL are also available throughout the playoffs, including Round 1 access (starting at $19.99 plus taxes). Additionally, viewers can also watch postseason action from both leagues for one day by obtaining a Daily Pass ($9.99 plus taxes).

Meanwhile, the first three rounds of the WHL Playoffs will be available for free on Victory+, giving fans worldwide the opportunity to follow their favourite teams and players on the road to the WHL Championship Series. Fans can find more information on where to download the Victory+ app here, and additional updates and future offerings can be found at www.victoryplus.com.

Starting at 7:00 p.m. ET tomorrow on CHL TV, the defending Memorial Cup champions, the Saginaw Spirit, will be one of six OHL teams that will kickstart the chase for the J. Ross Robertson Cup on Thursday night. At that same time, over in Québec, the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada will get the 2025 QMJHL Playoffs on CHL TV rolling with Game 1 of their first-round series against the Sherbrooke Phoenix at 7:00 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, on Friday night, the 2025 WHL Playoffs on Victory+ begin with eight postseason games, including the top-seeded Everett Silvertips welcoming the Seattle Thunderbirds to Angel of the Winds Arena for the opening game of their first-round playoff series.

Awarded to the best team in junior hockey, the Memorial Cup is one of the most coveted trophies in hockey. First awarded in 1919, in remembrance of the many soldiers who paid the supreme sacrifice for Canada in the First World War, the Memorial Cup was later rededicated to the memory of all fallen Canadian Military Personnel in 2010.

Scheduled from May 22 to June 1, the Memorial Cup will be awarded for the 105th time in its history this spring. As hosts of the CHL's championship event, the Rimouski Océanic will be one of four clubs to participate in the 2025 Memorial Cup alongside the playoff champion from each of the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

