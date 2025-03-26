Series Preview: (2) Windsor Spitfires vs (7) Soo Greyhounds

March 26, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires and the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds are set to face off in what promises to be an exciting OHL matchup in Round 1 of the OHL Playoffs. Both teams are looking to assert themselves in the drivers seat for the series which starts Thursday.

TV: YourTV Windsor

Video Stream: OHL Live on CHL TV

Radio: AM800

Head-to-Head:

Thursday's contest will be the 7th meeting this season between the two clubs. During the 2024-25 regular season, the Spitfires went 4-1-1 overall against the Greyhounds and are 11-4-1-0 at the WFCU Centre over the last 5 seasons.

During the last five seasons, the Spitfires have had the Greyhounds number with Windsor having a record of 21-8-2-0 while the Greyhounds are 10-17-3-0.

Scouting the Windsor Spitfires

The Spitfires come into the game with a solid mix of veteran leadership and young talent. Their offense has been clicking, led by their dynamic forwards, who have consistently pressured opposing defenses. Their power play is a major strength, and they'll look to exploit any penalties taken by the Greyhounds.

Ilya Protas (Washington) has been leading the charge with 124 points in 61 games (50g, 74a). He was named player of the month on Wednesday (March 26th) and was second in OHL points. It will be his first OHL Playoff appearance.

Liam Greentree (LA Kings) held the team scoring lead for majority of the season and finished with 119 points in 64 games (49g, 70a). He has been out of the last two games with a suspension and will be looking forward to getting back into the lineup on Thursday. Greentree has played in 4 playoff games and has 1 assist.

Noah Morneau (32), Ryan Abraham (29), Jack Nesbitt (25), and Cole Davis (21) all provided some depth scoring throughout the season and all over the 20-goal-plateau.

Anthony Cristoforo led the defence with 61 points (12g, 49a) and will look to continue filling the stats sheet.

In goal, the Spitfires have used Joey Costanzo as the teams primary starter with 51 games played and 34 wins.

Scouting the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds

The Greyhounds, known for their speed and offensive creativity, will be looking to outpace Windsor with their transition game. Sault Ste. Marie's forward group is young but skilled, and they have the ability to score in bunches.

Marco Mignosa led the Hounds offence with 85 points (36g, 49a) and he was followed up by Brady Martin who had 72 points (33g, 39a).

Chase Reid, the rookie defenceman led the Hounds scoring from the point with 40 points (7g, 33a).

In goal, the Soo have split time between Nolan LaLonde and Landon Miller.

Key Matchups

Goaltending Battle: Both teams will need their netminders to be at their best, as this game could easily turn into a high-scoring affair.

Special Teams: Windsor's power play versus Soo's penalty kill could be a deciding factor in the series.

Pace of Play: Sault Ste. Marie's speed against Windsor's physical play will be a contrast worth watching. Whoever controls the tempo will have a significant advantage.

Over the Years - Playoff Matchups WSR vs SOO

Series Games

Total Won Lost Total Won Lost Tied Points Percentage For Against

5 3 2 24 12 12 0 24 .500 71 86

1984 Emms Division Quarter Final

Sault Ste Marie Greyhounds won six point series 6-0, outscoring Windsor Spitfires 23-7.

GP W L T PTS GF GA Finish

Windsor Spitfires 70 22 46 2 46 280 379 6th Emms

Sault Ste Marie Greyhounds 70 38 28 4 80 373 321 3rd Emms

GM 1 WSR 3 @ SOO 6 GM 2 SOO 6 @ WSR 1 GM 3 WSR 3 @ SOO 11.

1987 Emms Division Quarter Final

Windsor Compuware Spitfires won best of seven series 4-0, outscoring Sault Ste Marie Greyhounds 17-10.

GP W L T PTS GF GA Finish

Windsor Compuware Spitfires 66 36 25 5 77 287 249 3rd Emms

Sault Ste Marie Greyhounds 66 31 31 4 66 301 299 5th Emms

GM 1 SOO 2 @ WSR 5 GM 2 WSR 4 @ SOO 2 GM 3 SOO 2 @ WSR 3 GM 4 WSR 5 @ SOO 4 (OT).

1994 Emms Division Quarter Final

Sault Ste Marie Greyhounds won best of seven series 4-0, outscoring Windsor Spitfires 16-7.

GP W L T PTS GF GA Finish

Windsor Spitfires 66 25 36 5 55 253 298 7th Emms

Sault Ste Marie Greyhounds 66 35 24 7 77 319 268 2nd Emms

GM 1 WSR 2 @ SOO 6 GM 2 WSR 2 @ SOO 5 GM 3 SOO 2 @ WSR 1 GM 4 SOO 3 @ WSR 2.

2002 Western Conference Quarter Final

Windsor Spitfires won best of seven series 4-2, outscoring Sault Ste Marie Greyhounds 21-14.

GP W L T OTL PTS GF GA Finish

Windsor Spitfires 68 33 24 6 5 77 253 229 6th Western

Sault Ste Marie Greyhounds 68 38 20 10 0 86 237 200 3rd Western

GM 1 WSR 2 @ SOO 4 GM 2 WSR 5 @ SOO 2 GM 3 SOO 3 @ WSR 6 GM 4 SOO 0 @ WSR 3 GM 5 WSR 0 @

SOO 4 GM 6 SOO 1 @ WSR 5

2005 Western Conference Quarter Final

Windsor Spitfires won best of seven series 4-3, outscored by Sault Ste Marie Greyhounds 23-19.

GP W L T OTL SL PTS GF GA Finish

Windsor Spitfires 68 26 29 6 7 0 65 223 253 7th Western

Sault Ste Marie Greyhounds 68 33 25 9 1 0 76 210 188 2nd Western

GM 1 WSR 0 @ SOO 5 GM 2 WSR 1 @ SOO 3 GM 3 SOO 2 @ WSR 1 GM 4 SOO 3 @ WSR 4 (OT) GM 5

WSR 6 @ SOO 5 (OT) GM 6 SOO 3 @ WSR 4 GM 7 WSR 3 @ SOO 2 (2 OT)

