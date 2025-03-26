67's to Pick Third in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection

March 26, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - Following the conclusion of the 2025 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection Draft Lottery, the Ottawa 67's will select third in this year's draft.

This marks Ottawa's first time in the OHL Priority Selection Lottery since 2014, and their position among the top three picks provides the organization with an opportunity to add a high-level prospect to their growing roster.

"Selecting third overall is an exciting and important development for the future of the 67's," said 67's General Manager James Boyd. "We are confident that the player we select will be a key piece of our team and will help take our program to the next level."

It is the fourth time in franchise history that the 67's are picking third overall. Notably drafting four-time Stanley Cup Champion Wayne Merrick, Memorial Cup MVP Nick Boynton, and former 67's captain Travis Barron.

The 2025 OHL Priority Selection is scheduled to take place over two days, from Friday, April 11, 2025, to Saturday, April 12, 2025. Following that, the U18 OHL Priority Selection will be held on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, providing an additional opportunity for teams to select top talent from the under-18 age group.

