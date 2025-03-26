Tickets on Sale Now for Round 1 Match-Up with Kitchener

March 26, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds are heading to the OHL Playoffs! Flint has clinched a playoff spot for the fifth-consecutive season and will be the sixth seed in the Western Conference, going up against the third-seeded Kitchener Rangers. Game 1 of the playoff series will take place on Friday, March 28 at 7 p.m. in Kitchener at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Flint's first home game will be on Tuesday, April 1 at 7 p.m. at the Dort Financial Center.

The full playoff schedule is as follows:

GAME 1: Friday, March 28 - Flint at Kitchener, 7 p.m.

GAME 2: Sunday, March 30 - Flint at Kitchener, 2 p.m.

GAME 3: Tuesday, April 1 - Kitchener at Flint, 7 p.m. (TICKETS)

GAME 4: Thursday, April 3 - Kitchener at Flint, 7 p.m. (TICKETS)

GAME 5: Friday, April 4 - Flint at Kitchener, 7 p.m.*

GAME 6: Sunday, April 6 - Kitchener at Flint, 4 p.m. *

GAME 7: Tuesday, April 8 - Flint at Kitchener, 7 p.m.*

* - if necessary

Playoff tickets are available NOW. Tickets start at $17 and can be purchased at the Dort Financial Center box office or online at etix.com

