Tickets on Sale Now for Round 1 Match-Up with Kitchener
March 26, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Flint Firebirds News Release
The Firebirds are heading to the OHL Playoffs! Flint has clinched a playoff spot for the fifth-consecutive season and will be the sixth seed in the Western Conference, going up against the third-seeded Kitchener Rangers. Game 1 of the playoff series will take place on Friday, March 28 at 7 p.m. in Kitchener at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Flint's first home game will be on Tuesday, April 1 at 7 p.m. at the Dort Financial Center.
The full playoff schedule is as follows:
GAME 1: Friday, March 28 - Flint at Kitchener, 7 p.m.
GAME 2: Sunday, March 30 - Flint at Kitchener, 2 p.m.
GAME 3: Tuesday, April 1 - Kitchener at Flint, 7 p.m. (TICKETS)
GAME 4: Thursday, April 3 - Kitchener at Flint, 7 p.m. (TICKETS)
GAME 5: Friday, April 4 - Flint at Kitchener, 7 p.m.*
GAME 6: Sunday, April 6 - Kitchener at Flint, 4 p.m. *
GAME 7: Tuesday, April 8 - Flint at Kitchener, 7 p.m.*
* - if necessary
Playoff tickets are available NOW. Tickets start at $17 and can be purchased at the Dort Financial Center box office or online at etix.com
