Kingston Kicks 3-In-3 Weekend off With Big Win Over Peterborough

November 22, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KGN 1, PBO 0

2:15 Cedrick Guindon (11) - Ethan Miedema, Emil Pieniniemi

Just over two minutes into the contest the Frontenacs would light the lamp first. After a Peterborough turnover in the neutral zone, Ethan Miedema led a 3-on-2 the other way back towards the Peterborough goal. Miedema dropped a pass to Cedrick Guindon in the slot who blasted a one-timer by Petes' netminder Masen Johnston.

KGN 1, PBO 1

8:04 Colin Fitzgerald (5) - Jonathan Melee, Carson Cameron (PPG)

The Petes would be quick to respond, as just under six minutes later it would be Peterborough native Colin Fitzgerald evening the game up for his side. With the Petes on a man advantage, some great puck movement saw the puck getting whipped around in the Frontenacs' zone before a Jonathan Melee pass ended up on the stick of Fitzgerald. The 3rd overall pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection would fire a wrist shot that took a deflection off a body in front of Mason Vaccari, but it found it's way into the back of the net.

KGN 2, PBO 1

8:42 Matthew Soto (10) - Jacob Battaglia, Emil Pieniniemi

Matthew Soto's 10th goal of the season came not even a minute after Peterborough tied the game up at one a side. Soto entered the zone with Jacob Battaglia, but decided to hold on to the puck himself and make a move to his backhand before tucking it under the shoulder of Johnston.

KGN 2, PBO 2

15:14 Quinton Pagé (3) - Colin Fitzgerald, Brennan Faulkner

It doesn't matter how you score them, all that matters is that the puck is in the back of the net. Quinton Pagé put the puck on net towards Mason Vaccari and it took a bounce off a Frontenacs' defender and trickled between the legs of Vaccari, just barely crossing the goal line.

2nd Period

No scoring.

3rd Period

KGN 3, PBO 2

12:26 Cedrick Guindon (12) - Jacob Battaglia, Matthew Soto (PPG)

Guindon's second of the evening and 12th of the year came at a clutch moment in the contest. Heading down the stretch in the third, Ceddy took a great tap pass from Jacob Battaglia out of the corner and was all alone in front of the goal. Guindon quickly moved to the backhand and chipped a shot over the glove of Johnston to give the black and gold the 3-2 lead.

KGN 3, PBO 3

15:15 Gavin Bryant (2) - Quinton Pagé, Braydon McCallum (PPG)

This will be a goal that the Fronts would like to quickly forget. Gavin Bryant was given credit, but all he did was throw a centering pass to the slot in front of Mason Vaccari. Cal Uens swung his stick at the puck in a clearing attempt but ended up putting the puck right into his own goal; tying the game up with under 5 to play.

Overtime

No scoring.

Shootout

After both teams failed to score after three attempts, Matthew Soto finally scored in the fourth round to put the Frontenacs up. Needing a goal, the Petes turned to Carson Cameron, who bobbled the puck and didn't even get a shot off which means that Kingston would capture the extra point and win 4-3.

Upcoming Home Game:

Friday, November 24th, 2024 vs North Bay Battalion

The Kingston Frontenacs host the North Bay Battalion THIS SUNDAY for some Sunday Funday action! There will be tons of fun for the whole family on the concourse and hopefully that fun carries over to the stands! The last time these two teams met in Kingston, the Frontenacs put up NINE goals in a shutout victory and they'll hope for more of the same this time around.

