Game Notes: vs Peterborough - November 22nd, 2024

November 22, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







It's Friday night and you know what that means, it's another night of Kingston Frontenacs hockey at Slush Puppie Place. It's a familiar foe tonight as the Fronts welcome in the Peterborough Petes for the second time this season on home ice. The black and gold are kicking off another three-in-three weekend tonight and hope to get things started off on the right foot with a win against the worst team in the OHL.

It's been tough sledding for the Petes so far this season. With a 1-16-1-3 record to this point, it's clearly been a work in progress. In the three previous matchups with Peterborough this season with a 7-2 win in the season opener before a couple of close games; a 6-4 win and a 4-3 win. Peterborough may be a young team with only one win on the season in late November, but you still cannot afford to take them lightly. Let's take a look at today's Game Notes to get ready for puck drop.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes to the editor for today's matchup:

Fronts are up 3-0 in the season series so far against the Petes and hold a four game win streak over Peterborough dating back to last season

Tonight marks the second of five three-in-threes for Kingston this season, swept the first one of the season from Nov 1st-3rd

If he gets the start tonight, Mason Vaccari will suit up in the 100th game of his OHL career

Just Play Your Game

To get the two points tonight it's a pretty simple formula; just stick to your game. The Frontenacs are better than Peterborough in every way shape and form. More goals for, less goals against, a better powerplay and penalty kill, better 5-on-5 play; that's just how it is. These are two teams on the opposite ends of the spectrum at this point in their respective organization's timelines. One team is in a full on rebuild, while the other is sitting in 2nd place in the OHL's Eastern Conference with high aspirations of hoisting an OHL Championship a few months down the road from now.

The Frontenacs cannot afford to let the Petes get their second win of the season as the schedule is getting tougher as we approach the Christmas break. With the black and gold kicking off another three-in-three weekend tonight, it's imperative that they start things on the right foot and take care of business tonight against the Petes.

Plenty of Milestones are on the Horizon

As Jim Gilchrist mentioned at the top of the article, Mason Vaccari is just one game away from hitting the 100 games played mark in his OHL career; and while it remains to be seen if Vaccari gets the start tonight against the Petes, that isn't the only milestone coming up for the Frontenacs.

Cedrick Guindon is 12 goals away from 100 in his career

Luke McNamara is 5 points away from 100 in his career

Nolan Lalonde is 5 games away from 150 in his career

Matthew Soto is 8 games away from 200 in his career

Ethan Miedema is 5 assists away from 100 in his career

The Frontenacs will be looking to get the win tonight and start their three-in-three weekend on the right foot before heading to Brantford tomorrow night and then returning home on Sunday to face off against the North Bay Battalion. Tickets are still available for tonight's matchup, and can be found RIGHT HERE.

