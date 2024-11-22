Guo's Three-Point Night Lifts Saginaw to 8-1 Win Over Flint
November 22, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Saginaw Spirit News Release
Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit defeated the Flint Firebirds on Friday, November 22nd by a score of 8-1. Dima Zhilkin recorded his first multi-goal game and Joey Willis continued to stay hot with a goal and two assists. James Guo registered a three-point night for the Spirit (1G, 2A). Andrew Oke got the start in net for Saginaw recording 25 saves on 26 shots. Nathan Day started in net for Flint tallying 15 saves on 20 shots. Noah Bender replaced Day in the second period and recorded 20 saves on 23 shots.
The Spirit struck first as Zhilkin buried his second goal of the season off the rush at 5:36. Carson Harmer and Zayne Parekh picked up the assists as Saginaw took an early 1-0 lead.
Just 46 seconds later, James Guo cleaned up a rebound in front of the net for his second goal of the season. Kristian Epperson and Joey Willis recorded the assists.
Saginaw's hot start continued as Graydon Jones beat Nathan Day short side for his third of the season at 8:25 into the first period. James Guo and Sebastien Gervais were credited with the assists.
Zayne Parekh sent a shot from the point which found the back of the net and extended the Spirit lead to 4-0. Brody Najim and Michael Misa tallied the assists with 11:29 left in the first period.
Saginaw continued to add to their lead as Liam Storch sent a backhand shot from the slot and found the back of the net. Will Bishop and Brody Najim tallied the assists as the Spirit took a 5-0 lead late in the first period.
After 1: SAG 5 - 0 FLNT (Total Shots: 20 - 8)
Noah Bender replaced Nathan Day in net for the Firebirds to open the second period.
The Spirit opened the scoring in the second as Zhilkin fired a wrist shot from the slot and found the back of the net. Jacob Cloutier and PJ Forgione picked up the assists as Saginaw took a 6-0 lead 12:47 into the second period.
After 2: SAG 6 - 0 FLNT (2nd Period Shots: 10 - 6 Totals Shots: 30 - 14)
The Spirit continued to pour it on as Kristian Epperson tapped in a pass from Joey Willis for his ninth goal of the season. James Guo also recorded an assist as Saginaw took a 7-0 lead 6:52 into the third period.
With 8:27 left in the third period Joey Willis slipped one past the five-hole of Noah Bender for his 13th goal of the season. Willis' tally is his tenth in just four games.
Flint got on the board with 5:47 left in the third period to spoil Andrew Oke's shutout bid. Jeremy Martin scored and Jimmy Lombardi picked up the assist.
FINAL: SAG 8 - 1 FLNT (3rd Period Shots: 13 - 12 Total Shots: 43 - 26)
Powerplays: SAG 0/3 FLNT 0/5
Goaltenders: SAG Andrew Oke (25 Saves / 26 Shots W) FLNT Nathan Day (15 Saves / 20 Shots L) Noah Bender (20 Saves / 23 Shots)
Saginaw closes the weekend on Saturday, November 23rd as they host the London Knights on Military Appreciation Night, presented by the Michigan Elks Association. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM.
Images from this story
|
Saginaw Spirit's Kristian Epperson and James Guo on game night
(Eric Young)
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
