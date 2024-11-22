Game Preview: Kitchener Travels to Erie Aiming for Third Straight Win Over Otters

November 22, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Erie, PA - The Kitchener Rangers head to Erie for the second half of a back-to-back on Saturday, facing off against the Otters for the fourth time this season. The Blueshirts will seek their third straight victory over the Otters and second at Erie Insurance Arena this season. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Last Matchup:

Kitchener and Erie met nearly a month ago at Erie Insurance Arena for their third meeting of the season. In the game, the Rangers earned a 4-3 overtime victory in a back-and-forth contest for their second win against the Otters in the 2024-25 season. Adrian Misaljevic scored two goals (including the overtime winner) while Luca Romano and Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators) also found the back of the net. Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights), Cameron Reid, and Romano each recorded at least an assist. Goaltender Jackson Parsons was outstanding, making 37 saves on 40 shots against the Otters and earning the third star of the game. It was a game of special teams for the Blueshirts, registering a short-handed and two power-play markers.

Over the Years:

Saturday's showdown is the fourth of six meetings between the Rangers and Otters this season. Already playing in three contests this season, the Rangers have had the upper hand, winning the last two meetings and holding a 2-1-0-0 record over the Otters. Over the last five years, Kitchener and Erie have played each other 26 times in which the Rangers hold an impressive 16-7-2-1 record. Since 2019, the Rangers are 6-4-2-0 when they travel to Erie.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (15-5-2-1)

Third in the Western Conference, Third in the OHL

The Rangers dropped their second straight contest by a score of 3-1 on Friday night at The Aud to the Windsor Spitfires. After Alexander Bilecki opened the scoring in the first period, recording his first career OHL goal, the Spitfires would score three unanswered goals to claim the victory on the road. It was a close contest with the game remaining tied until the seven-minute mark in the final frame, with the Spitfires adding an empty-netter. Goaltender Jackson Parsons was effective again in the crease, stopping a series of breakaways and recording 37 saves.

The Blueshirts did not capitalize on the man advantage with four opportunities, bringing their season total to 23% on the power play. On the penalty kill, the Rangers surrendered a lone goal on three chances for the Spitfires, now operating the penalty kill units at 82.9% on the season.

Rangers to Watch:

In the last meeting with the Otters, sophomore forward Luca Romano left his stamp. The forward recorded his fourth goal of the season while tacking on two assists on the power play, helping to lift the team to a 4-3 overtime victory. In three games against the Otters in 2024, Romano has four points (1G, 3A). Romano is fresh off a nine-game point streak in which he scored 16 points (10G, 6A) and has the second most points on the Rangers (25) as he's tallied 13 goals and added 12 assists. Due to his recent success against Erie and his promising start to the season, be on the lookout for his offensive touch on Saturday.

Alexander Bilecki recorded his first career OHL goal against the Spitfires on Friday for the Rangers' lone goal of the game. In 14 games, the defenceman has recorded a goal and two assists for three points. Playing for the Mississauga Rebels U16 AAA in the GTHL last season, Bilecki had eight goals and 16 assists for 24 points in 33 games - the second most amongst defencemen on the team. Heading into a matchup against Erie, Bilecki will look to build off his performance at The Aud on Friday.

Playing in his first career OHL game on Friday after signing with the club on Thursday, 2023 Draft pick (149th overall) Haeden Ellis is a player to be on the lookout for when the team travels to Erie. Before joining the Rangers, Ellis was competing with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in the USHL where he tallied two goals and an assist in 12 games. Last season, the forward had 40 points (18G, 22A) in 43 games with the Buffalo Jr. Sabres in the OJHL. He'll look to record his first point on Saturday against the Otters.

SCOUTING THE OTTERS (13-6-2-1)

Fourth in the Western Conference, Fifth in the OHL

The Otters competed in their second game of a five-game homestand, hosting the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds on Friday night. Despite trailing 2-1 early in the second period, the Otters would then rally to score three straight goals by the midway point of the third period, leading 4-2. The Greyhounds would push back with a goal of their own before the Otters would bury two more and win the game, 6-3. Matthew Schaefer finished with two goals while the club saw five different goal-scorers. In net, goaltender Charlie Burns was sharp, stopping 23 of 26 shots faced.

Erie was granted just two power play opportunities, capitalizing on one of them in the second period. In the 2024-25 season, the club is running the man advantage at a successful 28.1%. Conversely, the Otters took five penalties and allowed a goal while being down a man. Through 22 games, they are operating the penalty kill at 79.5%. After their game against the Rangers, the Otters will remain in Erie for two more games on home ice against the Owen Sound Attack and Flint Firebirds next week.

Otters to Watch:

Pano Fimis is coming off a career year with the Otters last season, scoring 25 goals, 51 assists, and 76 points before adding 11 points (4G, 7A) in six playoff appearances. His strong play has carried over to the 2024-25 campaign, registering a team lead of 31 points (10G, 21A) in 22 games. In three games against the Rangers this season, Fimis has tallied two goals and four assists for six points - recording at least a point in all three matchups.

Sam Alfano is playing in his third season with the Otters, fresh off his best campaign in the OHL where he recorded 27 goals and 33 assists for a 60-point regular-season total. Through 22 games in 2024, Alfano ranks first on the team in goals (13) and tied for second on the team in points (28). In three matchups with Kitchener this year, Alfano has recorded three goals and two assists - making him a player to watch on Saturday.

Goaltender Noah Erliden is partaking in his freshman season in the OHL and he's made a strong first impression. Through 17 starts, the netminder has an 11-3-3 record, 2.71 goals against average, and a .915 save percentage. His 11 wins are tied for third in the OHL, while his 2.71 goals against average and .915 save percentage rank fifth and fourth in the league, respectively. Erliden has played in two of the three games against Kitchener this season, registering one win and one overtime loss in that span.

Drafted Otters:

The Otters have three players that have been drafted to the NHL, two that were selected in 2023, and one that was picked from their 2023-24 roster. Carey Terrance (Anaheim Ducks) and Martin Misiak (Chicago Blackhawks) were selected in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft while Ty Henry (Chicago Blackhawks) was taken in the 2024 draft.

BROADCAST COVERAGE:

Saturday's game vs the Erie Otters will be televised live on Erie Events and can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 467 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on OHL Live on CHL TV. Additionally, fans can listen to Saturday's action on the radio on CityNews 570 AM CKGL.

UP NEXT:

As the Blueshirts conclude their weekend in Erie, they'll return to action next Friday, November 29th, when they host the Owen Sound Attack at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Following that, the team will reignite the Highway Seven rivalry, traveling to Guelph on Sunday, December 1st, to face the Storm in their first game of December. Puck drop against the Attack is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

