Spitfires Black Friday Sale Starts Today
November 22, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
Fans, we're kicking off the holiday season with a special Black Friday Deal just for you! Red or Blue Zone Tickets on sale now for only $16.50 (+ applicable online fees). Available for all Games in December and January (Excludes the New Year's Eve Game.) This exclusive offer is online only and available for a limited time. Spitfire tickets make the ultimate stocking stuffer during the holiday season. Go Spits Go!
Hit the link below and use promo code BLACKFRIDAY25
https://wfcucentre.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/EVExecMacro?linkID=global-windsor&evm=prmo&RSRC=&RDAT=&caller=PR
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2024
- Kitchener Welcome Windsor to Town with the Top Seed in the OHL on the Line - Kitchener Rangers
- Game Notes: vs Peterborough - November 22nd, 2024 - Kingston Frontenacs
- Game Day - November 22 - GUE vs. SBY - Guelph Storm
- Spirit and Firebirds Add Third Chapter to Season Series Friday - Saginaw Spirit
- Game Day, Game 22, Firebirds at Spirit - 7:05 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Generals Travel to Brantford to Kick off Weekend - Oshawa Generals
- Spitfires Black Friday Sale Starts Today - Windsor Spitfires
- Storm fall to the North Bay Battalion - Guelph Storm
- Spitfires Win 2-1 over Barrie - Windsor Spitfires
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.