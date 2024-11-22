Spitfires Black Friday Sale Starts Today

November 22, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







Fans, we're kicking off the holiday season with a special Black Friday Deal just for you! Red or Blue Zone Tickets on sale now for only $16.50 (+ applicable online fees). Available for all Games in December and January (Excludes the New Year's Eve Game.) This exclusive offer is online only and available for a limited time. Spitfire tickets make the ultimate stocking stuffer during the holiday season. Go Spits Go!

Hit the link below and use promo code BLACKFRIDAY25

https://wfcucentre.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/EVExecMacro?linkID=global-windsor&evm=prmo&RSRC=&RDAT=&caller=PR

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.