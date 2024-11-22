Boston University Commit Callum Hughes Signs with Erie Otters

November 22, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania - The first domino regarding the recent Canadian Hockey League / National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) ruling, now allowing CHL players their NCAA eligibility, has fallen for the Erie Otters.

Callum Hughes, an 18-year-old Westwood, Massachusetts native and Boston University commit has signed an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Erie Otters.

Hughes is a 6'1 170 lbs. forward who most recently was playing in the British Columbia Hockey League with the West Kelowna Warriors. In 20 games with the BCHL Warriors this season, Hughes had 9 goals and 14 total points. Last season, he netted 23 goals, turning plenty of heads in his rookie season at the BCHL level. At the end of the season, he was named to the league's All-Rookie Team.

Now the speedy, creative forward, with a strong motor who can fit into any offense gets the opportunity showcase his skill levels at the Major Junior level with an upstart Erie team.

Otters general manager Dave Brown spoke with high praise of the newest Otter.

"The changing landscape is creating an exciting time for everyone," he said. "These modifications have enabled the Otters to secure elite talent like Callum. Seeing Callum in an Otters' uniform excites us, and we can't wait for the future with him as part of our organization."

Committed to Boston University - ranked #11 in the latest Division 1 Men's Ice Hockey Rankings - Hughes is taking the opportunity to further his development in the OHL before heading off to college in his home state - and will join Otters captain Carey Terrance as the only other US-born player on the Erie roster.

The Otters will expect the forward to slot in right away and contribute to a strong offense.

"I'm a 200-foot player that is very skilled offensively, but I take pride in the defensive zone first. I won't leave the zone early. I can really use my speed to my advantage" said Hughes, "I'm pretty fast and I can use my shot as well. I also have a high IQ. I think those are things that separate me from other players."

Hughes is looking forward to the new challenge of the OHL and what he can contribute in Erie.

"Having the opportunity to play for the Erie Otters in such a competitive league is an honor," said Hughes, "I'm really excited to meet the boys and get to work."

Callum Hughes is first-cousins with NHL players and NHL '25 cover athletes Jack and Luke Hughes of the New Jersey Devils, and Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks.

The Otters welcome Callum to the Flagship City and are excited to work with him, developing on and off the ice.

What they're saying about Hughes:

"Hughes is a lightning bolt on the ice. A straight-line advantage creator, his motor separates him from others at this level. He backs off defenders, draws penalties by tactically skating through their checks, and he's always looking for breaks to exploit his speed advantages." -EliteProspects 2024 NHL Draft Guide

"Solid at both ends of the rink. Responsible defensively as he stopped on pucks, allowing him to break up plays and go the other way with it....Quick hard plays that allowed his team to keep possession and play offense. On the PP, played with vision as he was able to catch his opponents napping with nifty, quick passes." - Neutral Zone

"Callum Hughes is a talented forward with...good hands in tight and and...solid skating ability." - PuckPreps

About the NCAA Eligibility Rule Change for CHL Players:

The NCAA Division I council voted on November 7, 2024 to make Canadian Hockey League (major junior) players eligible for NCAA Division I hockey and those players may start to participate on NCAA Division I hockey teams effective August 1, 2025. Players may participate in the CHL (Ontario Hockey League, Western Hockey League, and Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League) without jeopardizing their NCAA Division I hockey eligibility provided they were not compensated above actual and necessary expenses for their participation.

