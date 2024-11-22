Generals Travel to Brantford to Kick off Weekend

Oshawa, ON. - The Oshawa Generals play three games in three days this weekend, the first against the Brantford Bulldogs on the road. This will be their third matchup, and the season series is currently tied 1-1.

Brantford is sixth in the Eastern Conference with a 10-8-3-0 record, hovering just over .500. Though they have been hot lately, claiming nine points in their last five games. Oshawa is four points ahead of Brantford in the standings, but the Gens have not had the same level of play on the road compared to when they play at home. Their road record heading into Friday's games is 6-6-0-0, while their home record is 7-2-1.

The Bulldogs may not have the same offensive firepower as the Generals, but they have a couple of players to watch. Right winger Nick Lardis is averaging over a goal per game with 22 goals in 20 games this season, second most in the OHL and three behind Saginaw forward Michael Misa. His running mate, Patrick Thomas, has 20 assists this season, many of them coming on Lardis' goals. The combo could cause issues for Oshawa defenders.

However, Oshawa has many offensive threats of their own. Since returning from the Colorado Avalanche, Calum Ritchie has been a force to be reckoned with, averaging nearly 2 points per game and hitting 200 OHL points last Sunday against Barrie. The OHL defenceman of the month in October, Luca Marrelli, has kept it rolling in November, as he is now up to 31 points on the season, more than half of his point total in 2023-24, and we're just 22 games in.

Ritchie, Marrelli and the Generals hope to outscore Lardis, Thomas and the Bulldogs on Friday night. You can catch the action on Rogers TV and CHL TV or listen on Oshawa Generals Radio. Puck drops at 7:00 P.M.

Don't forget your Oshawa Generals return to home ice Sunday, November 24th when they take on the Sudbury Wolves. For tickets to that game click here.

