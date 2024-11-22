Johnston Stops 28/31 in First Career Start as Petes Fall in Shootout to Frontenacs
November 22, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
(Kingston, ON) - On Friday, November 22, the Peterborough Petes were in Kingston to take on the Eastern Conference leading Kingston Frontenacs. The Petes tied the game late in the third period, but the Frontenacs would prevail, winning the game in a shootout by a score of 4-3.
Masen Johnston led the way for the Petes, stopping 28/31 and 3/4 in the shootout in his first career OHL start. Colin Fitzgerald and Quinton Pagé both scored and had an assist. Gavin Bryant scored, while Carson Cameron, Brennan Faulkner, and Braydon McCallum each had an assist. Jonathan Melee also had an assist in the game, picking up his 100th career OHL point.
Game Recap:
First Period:
Kingston Goal (2:15) - Cedrick Guindon (11), Assists - Ethan Miedema (17), Emil Pieniniemi (20)
Peterborough Goal (8:04) - Colin Fitzgerald (5), Assists - Jonathan Melee (4), Carson Cameron (7)
Kingston Goal (8:42) - Matthew Soto (10), Assists - Jacob Battaglia (18), Emil Pieniniemi (21)
Peterborough Goal (15:14) - Quinton Pagé (3), Assists - Colin Fitzgerald (4), Brennan Faulkner (2)
Second Period:
No Score
Third Period:
Kingston Goal (12:26) - Cedrick Guindon (12), Assists - Jacob Battaglia (19), Matthew Soto (10)
Peterborough Goal (15:15) - Gavin Bryant (2), Assists - Quinton Pagé (1), Braydon McCallum (5)
Overtime Period:
No Score
Shootout:
KGN - Jacob Battaglia (No Goal)
PBO - Caden Taylor (No Goal)
KGN - Cedrick Guindon (No Goal)
PBO - Colin Fitzgerald (No Goal)
KGN - Ethan Miedema (No Goal)
PBO - Nico Addy (No Goal)
KGN - Matthew Soto (Goal)
PBO - Carson Cameron (No Goal)
The Petes are back in action on Saturday, November 23, when they host the North Bay Battalion. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Tickets for the game are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcasted on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.
Images from this story
|
Peterborough Petes' Gavin Bryant and Braydon McCallum on game night
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2024
- Spitfires Fend off Kitchener, 3-1 - Windsor Spitfires
- Generals Blow Third Period Lead; Lose in Shootout to Brantford - Oshawa Generals
- Windsor Score Late in Third, Beat Rangers 3-1 at the Aud Friday - Kitchener Rangers
- Schaefer Scores Two, Hughes Gets OHL First, Otters Win Fourth-Straight at Home - Erie Otters
- Birds Fall in Saginaw, 8-1 - Flint Firebirds
- Guo's Three-Point Night Lifts Saginaw to 8-1 Win Over Flint - Saginaw Spirit
- Johnston Stops 28/31 in First Career Start as Petes Fall in Shootout to Frontenacs - Peterborough Petes
- Birds Fall in Saginaw, 8-1 - Flint Firebirds
- The Storm Fall 6-2 To The Sudbury Wolve - Guelph Storm
- Petes Acquire Conditional Pick from Brampton in Exchange for OA Forward Chase Lefebvre - Peterborough Petes
- Steelheads Acquire Chase Lefebvre from the Peterborough Petes - Brampton Steelheads
- Boston University Commit Callum Hughes Signs with Erie Otters - Erie Otters
- Kitchener Welcome Windsor to Town with the Top Seed in the OHL on the Line - Kitchener Rangers
- Game Notes: vs Peterborough - November 22nd, 2024 - Kingston Frontenacs
- Game Day - November 22 - GUE vs. SBY - Guelph Storm
- Spirit and Firebirds Add Third Chapter to Season Series Friday - Saginaw Spirit
- Game Day, Game 22, Firebirds at Spirit - 7:05 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Generals Travel to Brantford to Kick off Weekend - Oshawa Generals
- Spitfires Black Friday Sale Starts Today - Windsor Spitfires
- Storm fall to the North Bay Battalion - Guelph Storm
- Spitfires Win 2-1 over Barrie - Windsor Spitfires
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Peterborough Petes Stories
- Johnston Stops 28/31 in First Career Start as Petes Fall in Shootout to Frontenacs
- Petes Acquire Conditional Pick from Brampton in Exchange for OA Forward Chase Lefebvre
- Young Scores, Adds Assist in Loss to Bulldogs
- McIntyre Scores as First Place Rangers Beat Petes in Kitchener
- Melee Scores as Petes Fall to Owen Sound at Home