Johnston Stops 28/31 in First Career Start as Petes Fall in Shootout to Frontenacs

November 22, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes' Gavin Bryant and Braydon McCallum on game night

(Kingston, ON) - On Friday, November 22, the Peterborough Petes were in Kingston to take on the Eastern Conference leading Kingston Frontenacs. The Petes tied the game late in the third period, but the Frontenacs would prevail, winning the game in a shootout by a score of 4-3.

Masen Johnston led the way for the Petes, stopping 28/31 and 3/4 in the shootout in his first career OHL start. Colin Fitzgerald and Quinton Pagé both scored and had an assist. Gavin Bryant scored, while Carson Cameron, Brennan Faulkner, and Braydon McCallum each had an assist. Jonathan Melee also had an assist in the game, picking up his 100th career OHL point.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Kingston Goal (2:15) - Cedrick Guindon (11), Assists - Ethan Miedema (17), Emil Pieniniemi (20)

Peterborough Goal (8:04) - Colin Fitzgerald (5), Assists - Jonathan Melee (4), Carson Cameron (7)

Kingston Goal (8:42) - Matthew Soto (10), Assists - Jacob Battaglia (18), Emil Pieniniemi (21)

Peterborough Goal (15:14) - Quinton Pagé (3), Assists - Colin Fitzgerald (4), Brennan Faulkner (2)

Second Period:

No Score

Third Period:

Kingston Goal (12:26) - Cedrick Guindon (12), Assists - Jacob Battaglia (19), Matthew Soto (10)

Peterborough Goal (15:15) - Gavin Bryant (2), Assists - Quinton Pagé (1), Braydon McCallum (5)

Overtime Period:

No Score

Shootout:

KGN - Jacob Battaglia (No Goal)

PBO - Caden Taylor (No Goal)

KGN - Cedrick Guindon (No Goal)

PBO - Colin Fitzgerald (No Goal)

KGN - Ethan Miedema (No Goal)

PBO - Nico Addy (No Goal)

KGN - Matthew Soto (Goal)

PBO - Carson Cameron (No Goal)

The Petes are back in action on Saturday, November 23, when they host the North Bay Battalion. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Tickets for the game are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcasted on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

