Spitfires Win 2-1 over Barrie

November 22, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - The Colts were in town on Thursday for NHL 25 Night. Both teams came in at the top of their respective divisions. The Colts came in winners of their last 4 of 5 games while the Spitfires have been on a little bit of a slide as they have lost 3 of their last 5 games. On Thursday, the Spitfires were able to fend off Barrie and win by a score of 2-1.

In the first period, it was the Spitfires 4th line to get on the board first. Just under four minutes in, Manzo got the puck in low for Lemieux and he tapped it to Martin who scored his 2nd goal of the season. After 20 minutes of play, the Spitfires led 1-0 on the scoreboard and 11-7 in shots.

In the second frame, the Spitfires dominated the possession as the Colts were sent to the box for numerous infractions. However, the powerplay was stagnant and the Spitfires couldn't get anything going on the man advantage. It luckily didn't matter as Cristoforo found the back of the net at even strength and put the Spitfires up 2-0. The shots were 25-12 after 40 minutes.

In the third period, the Colts would start on the powerplay but could not find the back of the net. A few seconds later, the Spitfires would fail to clear the puck and they would take advantage. Tiller shot the puck on goal and Wakely put in the rebound for his 7th of the season. The goal came just under two minutes into the frame. The Spitfires would shut down the Colts attack and ride out the 2-1 win.

The Spitfires are back in action on the road tomorrow, Friday November 22nd in Kitchener. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm. They Spitfires return home on Saturday the 23rd as the Ottawa 67s are in town, puck drop also scheduled for 7:05pm.

