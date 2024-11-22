Windsor Score Late in Third, Beat Rangers 3-1 at the Aud Friday
November 22, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener Rangers' Carson Campbell in action
(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Tiffany Luke / Kitchener Rangers)
Kitchener, ON - For the second straight game, Kitchener opened the scoring against the Spitfires but conceded three unanswered goals and fall by a score 3-1. Windsor scored with less than two minutes on the clock in both the second and third period - the latter coming with the Kitchener net empty.
A bright spot in the game coming from Alexander Bilecki who scored his first career OHL goal to get the Rangers on the board. Jackson Parsons continued his dominance in the Ranger goal despite the loss recording 37 saves on 39 attempts that came his way.
Attendance: 6,958
Game Highlights
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
WSR 0, KIT 1
11:58 Alexander Bilecki (1) - Unassisted
2nd Period
WSR 1, KIT 1
19:25 Liam Greentree (11) - Ilya Protas, Noah Morneau - PPG
3rd Period
WSR 2, KIT 1
13:00 Noah Morneau (8) - Jack Nesbitt - GWG
WSR 3, KIT 1
18:43 AJ Spellacy (6) - Cole Davis - ENG
Three Stars of the Game:
First Star: Jackson Parsons 37/39 Saves
Second Star: Carter Froggett (WSR)
Third Star: Noah Morneau (WSR)
The Numbers Game:
Shots: WSR 40 - KIT 30
Power play: WSR 1/3, KIT 0/4
FO%: WSR 47.4%- KIT 52.6%
The Starting Goalies:
Win: Carter Froggett 29/30 saves, 1 GA
Loss: Jackson Parsons 37/39 saves, 2 GA
UP NEXT:
After facing the Spitfires, the Rangers hit the road for a quick turnaround, taking on the Erie Otters on Saturday, November 23rd. Puck drop against the Otters is slated for 7:00 p.m. at Erie Insurance Arena. The club will then be off until Friday, November 29th, returning to action against the Owen Sound Attack at The Aud.
Images from this story
|
Kitchener Rangers' Carson Campbell in action
(Tiffany Luke / Kitchener Rangers)
