Game Day - November 22 - GUE vs. SBY
November 22, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
Wrapping up the trip with a visit to the wolf den.
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Cam Allen
136th overall pick of the Washington Capitals in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft
Signed an entry-level contract on July 6, 2024
Leads the Storm with 20 points (6, goals, 14 assists) in 20 games this season
Had a goal and 2 assists in last night's game against the North Bay Battalion
Who to Watch - Sudbury Wolves
Kieron Walton
187th overall pick of the Winnipeg Jets in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft
Leads the Wolves with 27 points (9 goals, 18 assists) in 20 games this season
Head-to-Head
Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Sudbury 0-0-0-0 Guelph 0-0-0-0
Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Sudbury 2-0-0-0 Guelph 0-2-0-0
Last 5 Years Sudbury 4-1-1-0 Guelph 2-4-0-0
SBY vs. GUE @ Sudbury Sudbury 2-1-0-0 Guelph 1-2-0-0
SBY vs. GUE @ Guelph Sudbury 2-0-1-0 Guelph 1-2-0-0
