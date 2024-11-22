Game Day - November 22 - GUE vs. SBY

November 22, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Wrapping up the trip with a visit to the wolf den.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Cam Allen

136th overall pick of the Washington Capitals in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft

Signed an entry-level contract on July 6, 2024

Leads the Storm with 20 points (6, goals, 14 assists) in 20 games this season

Had a goal and 2 assists in last night's game against the North Bay Battalion

Who to Watch - Sudbury Wolves

Kieron Walton

187th overall pick of the Winnipeg Jets in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Leads the Wolves with 27 points (9 goals, 18 assists) in 20 games this season

Head-to-Head

Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Sudbury 0-0-0-0 Guelph 0-0-0-0

Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Sudbury 2-0-0-0 Guelph 0-2-0-0

Last 5 Years Sudbury 4-1-1-0 Guelph 2-4-0-0

SBY vs. GUE @ Sudbury Sudbury 2-1-0-0 Guelph 1-2-0-0

SBY vs. GUE @ Guelph Sudbury 2-0-1-0 Guelph 1-2-0-0

Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2024

