Storm fall to the North Bay Battalion

November 22, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Battalion opened up the scoring early in the first with a goal from Owen Van Steensel. Vilmer Alriksson got the Storm on the board just under the halfway mark in the first off a great play by Cam Allen and Jett Luchanko. Allen gave the Storm an early second-period lead off a long wrister from the point assisted by Budnick and Luchanko. The Battalion tied it up late in the second period. The team's skated through much of the third period tied before Ethan Procyszyn gave the Battalion the lead. Hunter McKenzie quickly responded for the Storm with a feed from Budnick. The back-and-forth ended with a late third-period goal from Lirmin Amidovski.

Up Next...

The Storm wrap up the trip on Friday, November 22nd with a visit to the Sudbury Wolves. Followed by trip to the Niagara IceDogs on Thursday, November 28th before returning to the Sleeman Centre. Visit select local bars and restaurants to watch every Guelph Storm game live! This promotion includes every road and home game in case you can't be at the Sleeman Centre in person! Click here for the full list.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2024-2025 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.