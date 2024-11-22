Game Day, Game 22, Firebirds at Spirit - 7:05 p.m.

November 22, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







GAME 22 - Firebirds at Spirit

Dow Event Center

Saginaw, Michigan

7:05 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Matthew Wang and Connor Clattenburg both scored, Nathan Day made 26 saves on 27 shots and the Flint Firebirds beat the Erie Otters, 2-1, on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center.

POINTS GUY: Blake Smith assisted on Matthew Wang's goal in the first period on Saturday night, one day after he recorded his first career two-goal game on Friday. Smith has points in three straight and in five of his past six games, having notched four goals and two assists in that stretch. The overage defenseman has set a new career-high with six goals in 19 games and has matched his previous career-high of 13 points, which he registered during the 2023-24 season with two goals and 11 assists in 65 games. Smith will appear in his 200th OHL game on Friday night.

STRINGING THEM TOGETHER: Kaden Pitre enters Friday's game riding a five-game point streak, the longest point streak by a Firebird this season. Pitre has three goals and four assists in his last five games. The Tampa Bay Lightning prospect leads the team with eight goals and is second on the team with 14 points.

UNPLEASANT TRIPS: The Firebirds enter Friday's game in Saginaw having lost their last eight regular season games in this building. Flint last beat the Spirit in a regular season game at the Dow Event Center on October 26, 2022, a 7-2 victory.

COMEBACK BIRDS: The Firebirds have won back-to-back games during which they have allowed the game's first goal. Flint fell behind, 1-0, in the first period on Saturday before going on to beat the Erie Otters, 2-1. On Friday, the Firebirds trailed, 2-0, entering the third period and won the game, 3-2. Flint is now 3-6-0-1 when allowing the game's first goal.

ODDS AND ENDS: Seven of the Firebirds' next nine games will take place away from home...Saginaw's Joey Willis has two hat tricks and nine goals in has last three games, including five goals in the 7-5 win in Flint on November 13...Friday is the third game between the Firebirds and the Spirit in the span of 12 days. Flint is 0-2-0-0 in the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup thus far.

UP NEXT: Flint returns home on Saturday night to take on the Barrie Colts. It's Harry Potter Night and puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2024

