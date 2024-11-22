Steelheads Acquire Chase Lefebvre from the Peterborough Petes
November 22, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Brampton Steelheads News Release
BRAMPTON, ON - The Brampton Steelheads have completed a trade with the Peterborough Petes, acquiring overage forward Chase Lefebvre in exchange for a conditional 11th round pick in 2028.
Originally drafted by the Peterborough Petes in the fifteenth round (#295 overall) of the 2020 OHL Priority Selection, Lefebvre has spent 3 seasons with the club, capturing the OHL Championship in the 2022-23 season. The 6'3'' winger has skated in 129 career OHL games totaling 55 points (21G, 34A), including 9 points (2G, 7A) in 13 games this season.
