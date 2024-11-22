Generals Blow Third Period Lead; Lose in Shootout to Brantford

November 22, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, ON. - The Generals travelled to Brantford to take on the Bulldogs Friday night. It was a hostile start to the game, with two fights in the first four minutes, one coming after a Brantford player took out Jacob Oster's legs.

The Generals got revenge on the scoreboard not too long after as Beckett Sennecke beat the Brantford netminder with a slapshot from the top of the circles on the 5 on 3 powerplay. Just under a minute later, Colby Barlow thought he had his 8th goal of the season, but it was waived off due to offside, and the score remained 1-0. However, Barlow got on the board later in the frame with an assist on Sennecke's second goal of the night with under 5 minutes left to play in period one. Brantford hit two posts and could not find the back of the net in the first 20 minutes.

The Bulldogs came out flying to start the second frame and cut the lead to one just under three minutes into the period. A point shot rocketed through a screen and beat Oster blocker side. But the Generals answered back ten minutes later. A pass from Luca D'Amato on the wall found Luke Torrance in the slot, who beat the Bulldogs goalie clean with a quick release. Oshawa led 3-1 and outshot Brantford 29-16 through 40 minutes of play.

The tide completely turned in period three. A significant penalty against the Generals sparked a Brantford comeback as they scored three goals on the 5-minute powerplay to tie the game at fours. Sixty minutes and five minutes of three-on-three overtime solves nothing, and for the second Friday night in a row, the Generals headed to a shootout.

Brantford's Jake O'Brien scored the lone shootout goal, and Oshawa fell to the Bulldogs 5-4 but managed to snag a point despite blowing a third-period lead.

Colby Barlow and the Generals will look to bounce back against Owen Sound on Saturday night as Barlow returns to his former team for the first time since being traded to the Generals.

Catch the game on Rogers TV and CHL TV or listen on Oshawa Generals Radio. Puck drops at 7:00 PM.

