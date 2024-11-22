Kitchener Welcome Windsor to Town with the Top Seed in the OHL on the Line

Kitchener, ON - After dropping a close affair to the London Knights on Tuesday, the Rangers will wrap up their two-game homestand against the Windsor Spitfires on Friday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at The Aud.

Last Matchup:

Kitchener and Windsor played one another in the second game of the 2024-25 season, with the Spitfires winning decisively, 12-2. For the Rangers, Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators) scored his second goal of the season while sophomore forward Luca Romano buried his first with a power play strike. Andrew Vermeulen, Cameron Reid, and Adrian Misaljevic added assists on the goals.

Over the Years:

Friday's matchup is the second of four meetings between these two clubs this season. The Blueshirts and Spitfires will meet again in early December but will have to wait until March to wrap up the season series. Since 2019, the two clubs have played against one another 21 times, with Kitchener holding an overall record of 10-9-2-0 against the Spitfires in that time frame and a 6-3-1-0 record on home ice. In the 2023-24 regular season, the Rangers were 3-1-0-0 against Windsor.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (15-4-2-1)

First in the Western Conference, First in the OHL

The Kitchener Rangers fell short in a tightly contested game against their Midwest rivals, the London Knights, on Tuesday, falling 3-1. In the opening period, Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks) scored his second goal of the 2024-25 season with assists from Cameron Reid and Adrian Misaljevic. Though the Knights would score one of their own before the frame came to an end. The Rangers were close to striking back throughout the remaining 40 minutes, but it was London who would close out the game with two more goals, securing a 3-1 victory at The Aud. Kitchener goaltender Jackson Parsons stood tall once again, earning the first star of the game after he turned aside 35 of 37 shots.

The Rangers' lone goal came on the power play, with the unit going 1-for-5 on the night against the Knights. Through 22 games, Kitchener boasts a 24% success rate on the power play. From a penalty standpoint, the Rangers took five of them as London converted on only one opportunity. On the season, Kitchener holds an 83.5% success rate when being down a man, the second-best in the OHL.

Rangers to Watch:

Since joining the Rangers, forward Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks) has been on a tear offensively. In three games, Pridham has recorded two goals, three assists, and five points. On Tuesday, Pridham scored the Rangers' lone goal, his second straight game finding the back of the net. A game before that, against the Sarnia Sting, Pridham had a three-point night (1G, 2A). In a matchup with the Spitfires, Pridham is a player to watch.

Recording an assist on Tuesday against London, Adrian Misaljevic now has a team-leading 32 points with 13 goals and 19 assists - leading in all categories. In the first meeting with Windsor in September, Misaljevic registered an assist. Going back to the 2023-24 season, the forward had four goals and four assists for eight points in eight matchups - including a four-point (2G, 2A) night in an 11-2 win. Looking to continue his scoring ways against Windsor, Misaljevic is a forward to be on the lookout for on Friday.

Though he did not record a point in the first meeting, Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights) had the Spitfires' number last season scoring a goal and six assists, tallying at least a point in every game against Windsor last season. In his previous four games this season, Swick has three points (1G, 2A). On the year, Swick has 10 goals, 13 assists, and 23 points. Set to face off against a team he's found great success against, Swick is a player to watch.

SCOUTING THE SPITFIRES (15-5-2-0)

Second in the Western Conference, Third in the OHL

The Windsor Spitfires got back in the win column on Thursday night, beating the Barrie Colts 2-1 at the WFCU Centre. The game had three goals, one being scored in each period. Ethan Martin opened the scoring, recording his second goal of the season in the first period with assists from Jean-Christopher Lemieux and Adrian Manzo. Adrian Cristoforo, who was the first star of the game, registered the game-winning goal in the second period with the help of Owen Outwater and Tnias Mathurin (Detroit Red Wings). The Colts would respond with a goal of their own in the final 20 minutes, but the comeback came up short. Goaltender Joey Costanzo recorded his 13th win of the season for Windsor, turning aside 22 of 23 shots faced.

Windsor went 0-for-7 on their power play opportunities in a low-scoring affair. Through 22 games, the team is converting on the power play at 24.1%. From a penalty kill standpoint, the Spitfires were flawless, stopping all three Barrie chances with the man advantage. After their win against the Colts, Windsor is operating their penalty kill at 83.5%.

Following Friday's game against Kitchener, the Spitfires venture back to Windsor to host the Ottawa 67's on Saturday, the first of a two-game homestand.

Spitfires to Watch:

A name to watch on Friday is Liam Greentree (Los Angeles Kings). Through 22 games, the forward has the team leader with 33 points, including 10 goals and 23 assists. His 33 points rank fourth in the OHL while his 23 assists rank second. In the first meeting with the Rangers, Greentree scored his second goal of the season. In a 5-3 win over the North Bay Battalion last week, Greentree had a two-point game with a goal and assist, earning the second star of the game.

Ethan Belchetz is another name to watch on Friday when Windsor travels to Kitchener. In the last meeting with the Rangers, Belchetz had a four-goal game with two assists for a six-point night. Playing in his freshman season in the OHL, Belchetz has recorded six goals and eight assists for 14 points in 15 games. More recently, Belchetz recorded the team's only goal in a 2-1 overtime loss against the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.

Goaltender Joey Costanzo has gotten off on the right foot in his fourth season in the OHL. On Thursday, Costanzo stopped 22 of 23 shots in a 2-1 win over the Barrie Colts. In 18 starts, Costanzo has recorded a 13-4-1 record with a 2.30 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage. His 13 wins rank first in the league while his 2.30 goals against average and his .920 save percentage rank second. In the September meeting with the Blueshirts, Costanzo earned the victory, allowing just two goals on 36 shots.

Drafted Spitfires:

The Spitfires have four players that have been drafted to the NHL, three that were selected in 2024, and one that was picked in the 2022 NHL Entry draft. Liam Greentree (Los Angeles Kings), AJ Spellacy (Chicago Blackhawks), and Ilya Protas (Washington Capitals) were taken in the 2024 draft. Tnias Mathurin (Detroit Red Wings) was selected in the 2022 draft.

UP NEXT:

After facing the Spitfires on Friday, the Rangers will hit the road for a quick turnaround, taking on the Erie Otters on Saturday, November 23rd. Puck drop against the Otters is slated for 7:00 p.m. at Erie Insurance Arena. The club will then be off until Friday, November 29th, returning to action against the Owen Sound Attack at The Aud.

