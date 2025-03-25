Petes Community Gathers for 2024-25 Awards Ceremony

March 25, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Peterborough, ON) - Peterborough Petes staff, family, and friends gathered at The Venue on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 for their annual year-end awards ceremony.

Before the awards were given out, the audience heard speeches from Treasurer of the Petes Board of Directors George Gillespie, Head Coach Rob Wilson, and Petes Captain Jonathan Melee.

In total, 13 awards were given out on the night, including the following:

Mark Teevens Memorial Award (most assists) - Braydon McCallum (22 assists)

Ed Redmond Memorial Trophy (scholastics and hockey) - Carson Cameron

Outboard Marine Veterans Award (sportsmanship and ability) - Aiden Young

Black's Family Trophy (rookie of the year) - Colin Fitzgerald

Vince and Lottie Garvey Award (off-ice contribution) - Dave Jones

Molson Cup (most three-star selections voted by media) - Aiden Young

Donnie Marsh Memorial Trophy (most dedication to team) - Francis Parish

Ed Rowe Memorial Award (most goals) - Jonathan Melee (21 goals)

Norm Bryan Award (most improved player) - Brennan Faulkner

Ushers Trophy (best defenceman) - Carson Cameron

Bill Bennett/CKPT Memorial Award (leading scorer) - Jonathan Melee (37 points)

Gary Dalliday Award (community service) - Gavin Bryant

Petes Executive Trophy (most valuable player voted by teammates) - Jonathan Melee

In addition, the Board of Directors and Alumni Association presented gifts to the graduating and overage players, including Quinton Pagé, Zach Bowen, Brennan Faulkner, Martin Matejicek, Matthew Jenken, Brady Stonehouse, Gavin Bryant, and Jonathan Melee.

Before the night wrapped up, Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke gave a speech acknowledging the Petes players, hockey and business staff, billets, parents, and fans. He continued on by marking on and off ice achievements this season, before getting the crowd and players excited for the future to come.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.