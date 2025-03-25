Petes Community Gathers for 2024-25 Awards Ceremony
March 25, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
(Peterborough, ON) - Peterborough Petes staff, family, and friends gathered at The Venue on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 for their annual year-end awards ceremony.
Before the awards were given out, the audience heard speeches from Treasurer of the Petes Board of Directors George Gillespie, Head Coach Rob Wilson, and Petes Captain Jonathan Melee.
In total, 13 awards were given out on the night, including the following:
Mark Teevens Memorial Award (most assists) - Braydon McCallum (22 assists)
Ed Redmond Memorial Trophy (scholastics and hockey) - Carson Cameron
Outboard Marine Veterans Award (sportsmanship and ability) - Aiden Young
Black's Family Trophy (rookie of the year) - Colin Fitzgerald
Vince and Lottie Garvey Award (off-ice contribution) - Dave Jones
Molson Cup (most three-star selections voted by media) - Aiden Young
Donnie Marsh Memorial Trophy (most dedication to team) - Francis Parish
Ed Rowe Memorial Award (most goals) - Jonathan Melee (21 goals)
Norm Bryan Award (most improved player) - Brennan Faulkner
Ushers Trophy (best defenceman) - Carson Cameron
Bill Bennett/CKPT Memorial Award (leading scorer) - Jonathan Melee (37 points)
Gary Dalliday Award (community service) - Gavin Bryant
Petes Executive Trophy (most valuable player voted by teammates) - Jonathan Melee
In addition, the Board of Directors and Alumni Association presented gifts to the graduating and overage players, including Quinton Pagé, Zach Bowen, Brennan Faulkner, Martin Matejicek, Matthew Jenken, Brady Stonehouse, Gavin Bryant, and Jonathan Melee.
Before the night wrapped up, Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke gave a speech acknowledging the Petes players, hockey and business staff, billets, parents, and fans. He continued on by marking on and off ice achievements this season, before getting the crowd and players excited for the future to come.
