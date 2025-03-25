2024/25 Guelph Storm Annual Awards Banquet

Following the final game of the 2024/2025 season, the Guelph Storm held the annual team awards banquet, closing the chapter on another season of Storm hockey.

The event was held at the Italian Canadian Club of Guelph in front of coaches, staff, players, billets, families, friends, and special guests.

It was a busy evening for Charlie Paquette as he took home four awards including the Top Scorer Award, Fan Club Most Popular Player Award, the Most Improved Player Award, and the Glad Mowatt Most Valuable Player Award. The native of Essex, Ontario had an outstanding third season with the Storm recording 37 goals 33 assists for 70 points through 68 regular season games.

Rowan Topp, Jake Karabela, and Captain Jett Luchanko each took home two awards. Topp and Karablea won the Roger Neilson Memorial Award for academic achievements, while Topp took home the Top Defencement Award and Karabela won the Fay Scott Memorial Award for a second season.

With the assistance of the official fan club of the Guelph Storm, the Storm Trackers, the team recognized all first-year players with many of their first goal and first-win plaques. The list includes Alex McLean, Sam Johnston, Lev Katzin, Carter Stevens, Daniil Skvortsov, Rowan Topp, Zach Jovanovski, Colin Ellsworth, Jimmy Sutherland, Eric Frossard, Noah Jenken, Grant Spada, and Dawson Morris,

It is a long-standing Storm tradition to present the 19-year-old players with their game-worn jerseys and a watch to thank them and their families for their commitment to the team both on and off the ice. This season the team proudly honoured Charlie Paquette.

To conclude the night, the team honoured the overage players by presenting each of them with a hand-drawn caricature and their game-worn jersey. Their overage player videos were played for all guests as they reflected on their time in Guelph and the OHL, sharing some memories and words of advice for those players beginning their journey.

Award Winners

Top Scorer Award - Charlie Paquette

Owen's Corning Tony Camilleri Playmaker Award - Jett Luchanko

Ivan Tenant Memorial Award - Sam Johnston

Roger Neilson Memorial Award - Jake Karabela and Rowan Topp

Paul Fendley Scholastic Player of the Year Award - Quinn Beauchesne

Fan Club 'Most Popular Player' Award - Charlie Paquette

Mike Kelly Humanitarian of the Year Award - Max Namestnikov

Fay Scott Memorial Award - Jake Karabela

Leadership Award - Jett Luchanko

Top Defenceman Award - Rowan Topp

Wellington Motors Rookie of the Year Award - Lev Katzin

Most Improved Player Award - Charlie Paquette

Glad Mowatt Most Valuable Player Award - Charlie Paquette

