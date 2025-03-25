Ontario Hockey League Launches OHL Assists to Take Active Role in Communities League-Wide

March 25, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has been developing players for the National Hockey League, equipping student-athletes for professional pathways and life beyond the game for a long time, but it's also doing tremendous work in communities across Ontario, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

The league's community impact featured nearly $7 million raised by member teams and donated to a total of 812 different charities during the 2023-24 season, in addition to nearly $1 million contributed to local minor hockey programs.

To better share these stories and enhance the philanthropic efforts of the teams across the league, the OHL is excited to launch OHL Assists, the league's charitable foundation and philanthropic arm intended to enhance community-driven initiatives that brings the league and its communities together.

OHL Assists will seek to inspire the growth of the game, along with communities league-wide through inclusion, empowerment, and collaboration, while striving to promote youth development and creating lasting opportunities for all, both on and off the ice.

"I was fortunate enough to tour across the league in the opening half of the season, and one of the things that jumped out to me was the deep connection that exists between our teams and their communities," said OHL Commissioner Bryan Crawford. "The goal of OHL Assists is to further that community engagement and broaden the pathway for our communities to engage in hockey and ultimately become more active in the game. We want to build bridges and help people in all the communities across the OHL and challenge ourselves to discover fresh and creative ways to achieve that objective."

While the OHL and its member teams play an active role in philanthropic and community-based initiatives, the league also drives an incredible yearly economic impact in its communities, reaching roughly $450 million last season.

"We are beginning to develop additional innovative opportunities to intersect the action on the ice with the lives of everyday people in our communities, including a new campaign and charitable effort that we will be rolling out for the 2025 Playoffs that I think fans are really going to enjoy," added Crawford.

Whether it's community food drives, blood and stem cell donation, teddy bear tosses or minor hockey mentorship, OHL Assists strives to bring the league's communities together to grow the game and lend a helping hand.

Stay tuned for an exciting OHL Assists announcement on Wednesday!

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.