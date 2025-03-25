Lardis Wins Mahon Trophy; Bulldogs Collect 3rd Leyden Trophy

March 25, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today recognized its award winners from the 2024-25 Regular Season that concluded on Sunday.

Jim Mahon Trophy (Top Scoring Right Winger) - Nick Lardis, Brantford Bulldogs

The 2024-25 recipient of the Jim Mahon Trophy also happens to be the league's top goal-scorer. Chicago Blackhawks prospect Nick Lardis of the Brantford Bulldogs led OHL right-wingers with 117 points including a league-leading 71 goals and 46 assists.

Lardis is one of just eight players in OHL history to record at least 70 goals in a season as his 25 power play goals and 375 shots on goal led the league. His season included a total of seven hat-tricks and 20 multi-goal outings for the Bulldogs, who finished atop the Eastern Conference standings.

An Oakville, Ont. native, Lardis has amassed 155 goals, 114 assists and 269 points over 234 career regular season games between Brantford, Hamilton and Peterborough after originally being the Petes' first round (sixth overall) pick in 2021. He was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the third round (67th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.

The Jim Mahon Trophy was first presented following the 1971-72 season by the players and management of the Peterborough Petes in memory of their right winger Jim Mahon who was accidentally killed that summer. Recent recipients have included David Goyette of the Sudbury Wolves (2023-24), Matthew Maggio of the Windsor Spitfires (2022-23) and Lucas Edmonds of the Kingston Frontenacs (2021-22).

2024-25 OHL Regular Season Team Awards:

Leyden Trophy (East Division Champion) - Brantford Bulldogs

The Bulldogs secured Brantford its first OHL banner, winning the Leyden Trophy as East Division champions with a record of 44-19-5-0. Read more

