2025 OHL Cup Day 1 Recap

Toronto, ON - The 2025 OHL Cup hosted by the Greater Toronto Hockey League got underway on Monday with three Wild Card Play-In entries, along with 12 additional games on the Round Robin schedule.

2025 OHL Cup Wild Card Play-In Results:

WC 1 - Niagara North Stars 2 vs. Oakville Rangers 1 (OT-3)

Niagara MVP - Trent Enns (1G)

Oakville MVP - Charlie Weiss (22SV)

Recap - Stats

WC 2 - Toronto Jr. Canadiens 8 vs. Ottawa Myers Automotive 2

JRC MVP - Tyler Bruce (2G, 2A)

Ottawa MVP - Alexandre Tangalin (1A)

Recap - Stats

WC 3 - Toronto Marlboros 9 vs. Thunder Bay Kings 0

Marlies MVP - Kingston Harris (3G, 1A)

Kings MVP - Kellan Ozerkevich

Recap - Stats

2025 OHL Cup Day 1 Results:

Game 1 - Vaughan Kings 6 vs. York Simcoe Express 4

Vaughan MVP - Eloan Le Gallic (2G, 1A)

Express MVP - Ben Veitch (1G, 2A)

Recap - Stats

Game 2 - Don Mills Flyers 4 vs. Barrie Jr. Colts 0

Flyers MVP - Caden Bell (2G, 1A)

Barrie MVP - Jayden Claveau (36SV)

Recap - Stats

Game 3 - Toronto Titans 3 vs. Ajax-Pickering Raiders 0

Titans MVP - Timothy Walker (2G)

Raiders MVP - Ethan Maniaci (22SV)

Recap - Stats

Game 4 - Sun County Panthers 1 vs. Upper Canada Cyclones 1

Titans MVP - Anderson Camilleri (28SV)

Raiders MVP - Connor Haffner (27SV)

Recap - Stats

Game 5 - Halton Hurricanes 3 vs. Detroit Red Wings 1

Halton MVP - Colton D'Amico (1G, 1A)

Red Wings MVP - Cade Campbell

Recap - Stats

Game 6 - TPH 3 vs. Waterloo Wolves 0

TPH MVP - Mason Courville (33SV)

Waterloo MVP - Michael Pope

Recap - Stats

Game 7 - Ottawa Valley Titans 2 vs. Elgin-Middlesex Canucks 1

Ottawa MVP - Kaden McGregor (2A)

Canucks MVP - Haydyn Taylor (25SV)

Recap - Stats

Game 8 - Huron-Perth Lakers 3 vs. NOHA 0

Lakers MVP - Cullen Kerslake

NOHA MVP - Tanner Carriere (24SV)

Recap - Stats

Game 9 - Toronto Jr. Canadiens 3 vs. Vaughan Kings 2 - OT

JRC MVP - Camryn Warren (2G, 1A)

Vaughan MVP - David Healy (27SV)

Recap - Stats

Game 10 - Don Mills Flyers 6 vs. Niagara North Stars 1

Flyers MVP - Lyndon Cabral (2G, 2A)

Niagara MVP - Sandro Guttaiano (1G)

Recap - Stats

Game 11 - Toronto Titans 4 vs. Toronto Marlboros 3

Titans MVP - Jeremy Freeman (2G, 1A)

Marlies MVP - Cannon Thibodeau (1G, 1A)

Recap - Stats

Game 12 - Detroit Little Caesars 2 vs. Toronto Red Wings 1

Detroit MVP - Massimo Santa Maria (1G)

Red Wings MVP - Caiden Clair (1G)

Recap - Stats

The Niagara North Stars, Toronto Marlboros and Toronto Jr. Canadiens all entered through early morning Wild Card action to open the tournament.

Don Mills Flyers forward Lyndon Cabral is the OHL Cup scoring leader following Day 1, leading the event with six points (3G, 3A) in two games played. OHL Cup Scoring Leaders

All tournament games feature live scoring complete with the OHL's Game Centre module.

The 2025 OHL Cup Round Robin action continues on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, followed by the Quarter-Finals and Semi-Finals on Thursday night, culminating in Friday night's Championship Final at the Mattamy Athletic Centre.

All games are available live and on demand through LiveBarn.

The showcase provides fans and scouts one last opportunity to see many of the top U16 AAA players from across Ontario and parts of the United States compete for the OHL Cup performing against the best competition prior to the 2025 OHL Priority Selection on April 11 and 12.

For full coverage of the 2025 OHL Cup, visit ohlcup.ca.

