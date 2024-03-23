Texas Storms Back to Win in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, California - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, completed a four-game season series sweep over the San Diego Gulls with a 4-2 victory on Friday night at Pechanga Arena.

Christian Kyrou put the Stars in front first by scoring a power-play goal at 5:30 of the first period with a slap shot from the top of the right circle that sailed past the blocker of Tomas Suchanek. The Gulls tied the game at 9:26 when Andrew Agozzino tipped a one-timer from Trevor Carrick behind Remi Poirier.

In the second period, Nathan Gaucher put the Gulls in front 2-1 at 6:41 after he received a pass across the slot from Chase De Leo and beat Poirier from near the left circle. Fredrik Karlstrom then batted a puck out of the air on a power play at 16:23 to tie the game for the Stars, 2-2.

The third period saw Mavrik Bourque give the Stars a lead with 3:30 remaining in regulation when he snapped a shot past Suchanek from the left face-off dot on a rush. Bourque insured a 4-2 victory for Texas by scoring an empty-net goal in the final seconds of Friday's affair.

Earning the win in goal, Poirier improved to 16-13-4 on the season after making 27 saves on 29 shots in the contest. For the Gulls, Suchanek came down with the loss to fall to 12-7-3 on the season after allowing three goals on 32 shots.

The Stars head back to Palm Desert to take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds to close out their current five-game road trip on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. CT at Acrisure Arena.

