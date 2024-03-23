Reign Win Over Wranglers in Overtime

March 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







Akil Thomas pulled off a highlight-reel goal in overtime, using a spin move to create space before backhanding the puck to the top corner and sent the Ontario Reign (33-21-3-4) past the Calgary Wranglers (31-22-5-3) by a final score of 2-1 on Friday night at Toyota Arena.

Thomas also had an assist in the win, which featured a tying goal by Tyler Madden in the third period. Goaltender Erik Portillo stopped 30 shots for Ontario to earn the win in the crease and reduce the Reign's magic number to clinch a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs to eight.

Date: March 22, 2024

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd OT Final CGY 0 1 0 0 1 ONT 0 0 1 1 2

Shots PP CGY 31 1/3 ONT 31 0/3

GAME PHOTOS | FULL RECAP

Three Stars -

1. Akil Thomas(ONT)

2. Tyler Madden (ONT)

3. Brandt Clarke (ONT)

W: Erik Portillo

L: Oscar Dansk

Next Game: Sunday, March 24 vs. Bakersfield Condors | 3:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

