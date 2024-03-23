Henderson Fall Short in Shootout, 2-1, to Admirals

March 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights fell, 2-1, in the shootout to the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday evening. Forward Grigori Denisneko potted the lone Silver Knights' goal, his third in three straight games.

Goaltender Jiri Patera stopped 26 of 27 shots for a .962 save percentage on the evening.

The first period remained scoreless throughout.

Denisenko put the Knights on the board less than a minute into the second with his 17th goal of the season. After Brendan Brisson won the puck from an Admirals skater, hefound Kaedan Korczak in the defensive zone. Korczak sent a bounce pass up to Denisenko in the neutral zone, and he buried the puck to give Henderson a 1-0 lead.

Tomasino tied the game for Milwaukee midway through the second period.

Askarov stopped all three Henderson shootout attempts, while Allison netted the lone shootout tally to give the Admirals a 2-1 victory.

The Henderson Silver Knights will return to the ice tomorrow, March 24, where they will take on the Admirals for the second game of their back-to-back. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. PT.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.