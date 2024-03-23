Henderson Fall Short in Shootout, 2-1, to Admirals
March 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights fell, 2-1, in the shootout to the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday evening. Forward Grigori Denisneko potted the lone Silver Knights' goal, his third in three straight games.
Goaltender Jiri Patera stopped 26 of 27 shots for a .962 save percentage on the evening.
The first period remained scoreless throughout.
Denisenko put the Knights on the board less than a minute into the second with his 17th goal of the season. After Brendan Brisson won the puck from an Admirals skater, hefound Kaedan Korczak in the defensive zone. Korczak sent a bounce pass up to Denisenko in the neutral zone, and he buried the puck to give Henderson a 1-0 lead.
Tomasino tied the game for Milwaukee midway through the second period.
Askarov stopped all three Henderson shootout attempts, while Allison netted the lone shootout tally to give the Admirals a 2-1 victory.
The Henderson Silver Knights will return to the ice tomorrow, March 24, where they will take on the Admirals for the second game of their back-to-back. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. PT.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2024
- Hogs' Furious Comeback Falls Short in 4-3 Loss - Rockford IceHogs
- Islanders Edge Phantoms, 2-1 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Three-Goal Third Propels Iowa to 4-1 Win and Sweep of Chicago - Iowa Wild
- Bears Shut Door on Monsters in 5-0 Win - Hershey Bears
- Ads Earn Shoot-Out Win Over Henderson - Milwaukee Admirals
- Another Goal for Brooks Not Enough - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Henderson Fall Short in Shootout, 2-1, to Admirals - Henderson Silver Knights
- Will Bitten's Sweet Hat Trick Skills Lift T-Birds Over Crunch - Springfield Thunderbirds
- B-Sens Battle Hard, But Fall To Rocket On Consecutive Nights - Belleville Senators
- Skoog's OT Winner Beats Bruins 3-2 - Charlotte Checkers
- Cleveland Blanked 5-0 by Hershey - Cleveland Monsters
- P-Bruins Topped by Checkers in Overtime - Providence Bruins
- Wolves Dropped by Wild 4-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Crunch Downed by Thunderbirds, 6-4 - Syracuse Crunch
- Penguins Shut-Out on Star Wars Night by Comets - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Roadrunners Rally 3-1 Past San Jose - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Cool After Hot Start, Fall 3-1 to Roadrunners - San Jose Barracuda
- Wolf Pack Lose 5-1 in Toronto - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Freeze Penguins, Win 3-0 - Utica Comets
- Moose Edge Abbotsford, 3-2 - Manitoba Moose
- Toronto Marlies Sign Forward Matthew Barbolini - Toronto Marlies
- Canucks Drop Game 1 against the Manitoba Moose, 3-2 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Blue Jackets Reassign Defenseman Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Monsters Announce Pair of Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Firebirds Clinch Spot in 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Wolf Pack Battle Marlies in Afternoon Affair - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Chicago Wolves - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears at Monsters, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #61: Tucson Roadrunners vs. San Jose Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Win Over Wranglers in Overtime - Ontario Reign
- Condors Knock off Division Leaders in Round Five of the Shootout - Bakersfield Condors
- Gulls Downed, 4-2, by Stars - San Diego Gulls
- Wranglers Fall to Reign in OT - Calgary Wranglers
- Preview: IceHogs Ready to Face Griffins and Induct Steve Martinson into Ring of Honor - Rockford IceHogs
- Texas Storms Back to Win in San Diego - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Henderson Fall Short in Shootout, 2-1, to Admirals
- "Just Like Riding a Bike": Ryan Dzingel Returns to AHL Hockey
- Henderson Silver Knights 2024-25 Full Season Memberships Are On-Sale
- Silver Knights Defeated by Canucks, 8-3
- Morning Skate Report: March 17, 2024