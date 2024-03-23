Three-Goal Third Propels Iowa to 4-1 Win and Sweep of Chicago

March 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild scored three goals in the third period and took a 4-1 win to sweep the Chicago Wolves at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday night. Michael Milne scored twice for the Wild and Jesper Wallstedt stopped 32-of-33 shots to earn the victory.

Iowa took the lead with 2:15 to play in the opening frame with a power-play goal from Caedan Bankier. Daemon Hunt and Luke Toporowski set up Bankier in the right circle, where he ripped a wrister past the glove of Keith Kinkaid (31 saves).

The Wild carried the 1-0 lead and a 9-8 shot advantage into the first intermission.

Iowa outshot Chicago 16-11 in a scoreless middle frame.

Nate Sucese knotted the game at 1-1 at 3:59 of the third.

The tie lasted just 16 seconds before Milne put Iowa back on top. Turner Elson and Milne combined to pressure the Chicago defense into a turnover at the top of the crease and Milne slid the puck under Kinkaid.

Iowa extended the lead to two goals just under a minute later. Steven Fogarty freed the puck up in the right circle for Toporowski, who chipped a shot over the shoulder of Kinkaid. Kevin Conley also earned an assist on the goal.

Milne capped the scoring with an empty-net goal at 16:51 with an assist from Fogarty.

Iowa outshot Chicago 35-33. The Wild went 1-for-1 with the man advantage and killed off all three Wolves power plays.

Iowa wraps up a three-game homestand on Tuesday, Mar. 26 at 7 p.m. against the Milwaukee Admirals.

